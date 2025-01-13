Baltimore Orioles Still 'Looking for Ways' to Boost Roster This Offseason
When the offseason began, there were real question marks about what the Baltimore Orioles would accomplish since two of their best players, Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, hit the open market.
In the past, there wouldn't have even been a thought entertained about if they would re-sign one of these two, let alone both. But the new ownership group allowed the front office to aggressively pursue a reunion with their ace, even though they came up short.
The Orioles have made some notable additions of their own, handing lucrative deals to Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez, but they haven't pulled off a "splash" just yet.
Could that be coming?
Mike Elias hinted they are still searching for that type of move even as Spring Training inches closer to its start date.
"So we feel the team is in a really good spot, but we're very happy that we've got a ton offseason left, and we will be searching every day for deals and upgrades where we can find them, whether that's the remaining free-agent market or trade possibilities. And we've seen that sometimes those things can happen late close to camp. We're going to stay in the mode of looking for ways to upgrade the team," he said per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
What that might be becomes the question.
Adding another starter seems to be the most logical thing that would occur, and the information surrounding the dialogue that took place between Baltimore and the Seattle Mariners has only added increased speculation that something could get done for Luis Castillo.
However, Elias has never been one to just flippantly give away prospects, so this is anything from being a sure thing.
It's hard to imagine where else they might look, though.
Baltimore seems poised to give their current crop of youngsters more reps throughout the season this year, utilizing Heston Kjerstad more now that Santander is likely gone, while also allowing Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo to play through more of their growing pains instead of sending them back down to the minors.
Of course, things could change.
Perhaps the front office and coaching staff would be more comfortable adding another established hitter or defender in either the infield or outfield.
All of that isn't known right now.
But, Elias saying they're going to remain aggressive is something that should keep Orioles fans monitoring what is happening around Major League Baseball with the team looking to win another AL East title in 2025.