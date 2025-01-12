Baltimore Orioles’ Targeted Spending Leading to Another Payroll Increase

Orioles payrolls in Mike Elias era:



2019 — $80.2M

2021 — $57.1M

2022 — $43.7M

2023 — $60.9M

2024 — $92.9M

2025 — $155.8M (projected)



Since Mike Elias said "it's liftoff from here," these are the % increases in Orioles payroll by year:



2023 -- 39%

2024 -- 52%

2025 -- 67%