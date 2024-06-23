Baltimore Orioles Top Target No Longer On Trade Market
The Baltimore Orioles currently havr four starting pitcher on the injured list, all of whom have undergone season-ending surgery.
Still, the rotation is stepping up and has compiled the third-lowest ERA in baseball.
But with the New York Yankees in the their division and a World Series on their mind, the Orioles will almost undoubtedly act as buyers at this season's MLB trade deadline on July 30.
Starting pitching will be at the top of the list. The issue is the market for starting pitching is very thin, with only a handful of teams expected to fully be sellers.
That same market has now gotten thinner as Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo has just hit the injured list and according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Marlins are no longer expecting to trade him.
"Florida Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo is not expected to be traded now after going on the injured list with back problems," writes Nightengale. "He also was on the injured list earlier this season with elbow tightness."
Luzardo was heavily rumored and connected with Baltimore over the course of the last few weeks. The lefty was arguably the top pitcher on the market and offers ace-like stuff when healthy. The price would have been hefty but the Orioles are an organization with the prospect depth to pulloff such a deal.
Baltimore may now shift their attention to players like Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels of Cal Quantrill of the Colorado Rockies. Both are expected to be moved, are veterans and could reinforce the middle to back of the starting rotation.
Additionally, if the rotation continues to step up, the Orioles may save the prospect capital and instead opt to pursue upgrades for the bullpen. The relief market, as it generally tends to go, is much more robust than the starting pitching market. Making additions there may be the cheaper and ultimately more effective route rather than overspending on starting pitching help.
Regardless, the Orioles are expected to be heavily involved as buyers at the trade deadline, both in pitching and potentially the outfield market.