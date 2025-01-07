Baltimore Orioles Will Have to Make Uncomfortable Decision to Acquire New Ace
The Baltimore Orioles had to pivot.
Following Corbin Burnes decision to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, they turned around and handed Charlie Morton a one-year contract that should help fortify their rotation.
He's a nice addition, bringing consistency and veteran leadership to the clubhouse that continues to be important as their current young starts navigate their careers. But if they're truly going to compete in the American League and for a World Series, they need a top-end guy.
The Orioles seem to have their sights set on Luis Castillo, reportedly having conversations with the Seattle Mariners that would bring the star right-hander to town and give them a No. 1 alongside Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish when he returns from Tommy John surgery.
However, it's not a given that anything gets done.
Baltimore will have to part with talent if they're going to pull this off, and considering the Mariners are looking to compete in 2025, they'll want some impact players in return who can contribute immediately instead of a package of prospects.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic laid out why that might be a challenge.
"Castillo likely would require a major-league return, and the Orioles are not inclined to move Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser or Jordan Westburg for a pitcher who is not what he once was and is owed more than $70 million over the next three years. They also envision Heston Kjerstad as part of their outfield mix next season and could view Coby Mayo as the future replacement for first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who is under club control for only two more seasons," he writes.
Those are the tough decisions Mike Elias will have to make.
The trio of Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg aren't going anywhere.
While Holliday struggled during his first stint in The Show, he was a consensus top prospect in baseball for a reason, so shipping him out of town is not going to happen. Cowser is coming off a runner-up finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting and Westburg made his first All-Star team last season.
The Orioles are not moving them.
Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo are different situations.
Like Rosenthal said, both those players seem to be in the plans for Baltimore's future, with Kjerstad expected to be the fourth outfielder and designated hitter throughout the upcoming campaign, and Mayo tabbed as the heir apparent at first base.
Kjerstad and Mayo have looked the part in the minors.
They have also had some issues during their short stints in the Majors, something that is to be expected, but also is something to note.
It's not a given they're going to reach their ceilings.
Castillo, however, is a known commodity, having a career ERA+ of 120, and a 111 figure in his three years with Seattle.
Elias will have to weigh if bringing in the ace is worth the risk of moving one of Kjerstad or Mayo.
If he doesn't feel like that's in the best interest of the Orioles, then they likely won't be able to land the front-line starter this team clearly needs on paper.
But if he doesn't then they will be at a disadvantage throughout the year and during the playoffs, if they get there.
It's a tough decision, and one that general managers get paid to make.