Best Team Fits for Orioles' All-Star Ryan O'Hearn Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have several players who are going to garner interest ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with arguably their most valuable asset being designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
An All-Star for the first time this year, he picked a great time to have a career campaign, setting himself up for a nice payday this winter as a free agent.
Through 88 games played and 340 plate appearances, he has a .281/.374/.452 slash line with an OPS+ of 134. He has hit 12 home runs and 14 doubles with 37 RBI, mashing right-handed pitching.
More News: Orioles Closer Félix Bautista Placed on Injured List Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Playing the field more than ever at first base and the corner outfield spots, O’Hearn has made himself more valuable, expanding his market.
Which teams are the best fits for him with one week until the MLB trade deadline?
Here are four of the best.
4. Boston Red Sox
It is hard to envision the Orioles wanting to make a trade with their American League East rivals, but if they present a strong enough offer, Baltimore will listen closely.
There is a major need for the Red Sox at first base, where O’Hearn could slide in seamlessly, to help the them replace the production lost when Triston Casas got injured and Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants.
More News: Orioles Starter Zach Eflin Has Good Audition Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
O’Hearn has been comfortable playing at Fenway Park in his career, producing a .280/.357/.467 slash line there with four home runs and two doubles in only 75 at-bats.
3. Seattle Mariners
For a majority of the season, the Mariners had Rowdy Tellez as their starting first baseman, but the team decided to shake things up and designated him for assignment in June.
Luke Raley has been playing first base mostly for Seattle since, with Donovan Solano mixing in. But they haven’t produced a ton, with Raley having an OPS of .691 and Solano producing a .630 OPS.
O’Hearn could handle the left-handed hitting and be a sizable upgrade over Raley. He could also split time with Jorge Polanco, who has handled 70 starts as the designated hitter, when he plays the field.
More News: Can Orioles Make Most of Disappointing Season with MLB Trade Deadline?
2. Texas Rangers
The Rangers thought they had addressed their need for some pop in the lineup when they acquired first baseman Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins and signed Joc Pederson to handle designated hitter duties.
Both haven’t performed up to expectations, putting some pressure on the front office to add more offense ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
O’Hearn would be a nice upgrade, providing a platoon option with the right-handed hitting Burger at first base. With Pederson nursing an injury, the team needs a slugger to handle those at-bats as well.
1. Houston Astros
More News: Should Orioles Accept This Trade Package for Star Slugger Ryan O'Hearn?
There may not be a team in baseball that has more desperate to add a left-handed hitting bat than the Astros.
Without Yordan Alvarez, the team’s lineup on most nights includes only right-handed hitters. Houston needs to balance things out and O’Hearn would be an ideal replacement. The Astros have the fewest at-bats in baseball from the left side of the plate this season.
He can split reps with Christian Walker at first base or handle a bulk of the designated hitter’s at-bats until Alvarez is able to return to the lineup.
With five players from the Opening Day lineup currently on the injured list, Houston needs some reinforcements offensively.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.