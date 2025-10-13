Could the Baltimore Orioles pursue Kyle Schwarber this offseason?
The Baltimore Orioles have an extremely important offseason ahead of them.
On top of bringing in both a new general manager and field manager, the Orioles have a laundry list of needs to improve the on-field product. Sifting through the bargain bin last offseason only exacerbated the team's weaknesses from 2024, leading to a last-place finish in the AL East this year.
It's clear that the main area Baltimore needs to address is its pitching, in both the rotation and bullpen. While Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish have tremendous upside, there's far too many question marks in the rotation (including questions surrounding those two) to not bring in another high or top-tier arm to compliment them. Meanwhile, the bullpen has been drastically crippled by the loss of Felix Bautista to injury (again).
Read More: Mike Elias admits Baltimore Orioles are 'behind' in one aspect of offense
However, the lineup is another area that needs help. Relying solely on the team's youngsters was a bad idea, and it showed with regressions and injuries to players like Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, and especially Heston Kjerstad. After trading away veterans Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano at the deadline, the lineup needs a seasoned slugger.
Is Kyle Schwarber a good fit?
Fortunately for the Orioles, that slugger may be available in the form of Kyle Schwarber. The 32-year-old designated hitter had a career year with the Philadelphia Phillies, launching an NL-best 56 home runs and driving in an MLB-best 132 RBI. He slashed .240/.365/.563 in 162 games with a personal-best 4.9 fWAR.
While the Phillies are naturally considered the favorites for Schwarber, there's bound to be plenty of suitors. And in an October 10 article, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named 10 teams as good landing spots for Schwarber; ranked at No. 7 was none other than the Baltimore Orioles.
Given that Oriole Park at Camden Yards has historically been a hitter-friendly ballpark (outside of the span from 2022-24 when left field was pushed back dramatically), Schwarber would have no problem launching baseballs onto Eutaw Street. The Orioles may have some reservations paying a hitter like Schwarber due to his age and tendency to strike out (especially after the disastrous Chris Davis contract), but his excellent knowledge of the strike zone (which should improve further with the implementation of ABS) makes him an on-base machine that gives him value outside of his power.
Most importantly, bringing in Schwarber would allow the "Baby Birds" to photosynthesize his hitting prowess and leadership. Having a veteran like O'Hearn in the room prior to that trade was valuable for the younger players' development and clubhouse dynamic, and Schwarber would provide an even greater impact than that. He'd take the pressure off players like Gunnar Henderson or Samuel Basallo, with the former expected to carry the offensive load and the latter expected to develop into a star.
The Orioles need to make this decision first
Before the Orioles can even consider Schwarber, however, they need to make important decisions on three players: Rutschman, Basallo, and Coby Mayo. This was something that Reuter made abundantly clear when discussing Baltimore's chances of getting Schwarber.
"The 21-year-old [Basallo] started games at catcher, first base and designated hitter over a 31-game audition, and with Coby Mayo expected to be the primary first baseman next year, he is penciled in as the primary DH if Rutschman sticks around," Reuter wrote. "If not, it would open up the DH job and create a clear need for another impact bat, and the Orioles have the money to make a splash if they decide Schwarber is the guy to move the needle."
Basallo is already signed long-term for eight years and $67 million, so the Orioles need to choose what position he will primarily play. Due to Schwarber being almost exclusively a DH, that position is out of the question.
Read More: Samuel Basallo gets blunt about sharing Orioles catcher job with Adley Rutschman
If Baltimore chooses to trade Rutschman, who has stagnated and dealt with injuries lately but has a tremendous ceiling, then they can roll with Basallo as the new catcher and Mayo at first base. But they could also opt to trade Mayo, as he has shown flashes of brilliance but with frustrating inconsistency; moving him would allow Rutschman to stay behind the plate and Basallo to play at first.
Given that Schwarber will have a very active market, the Orioles need to solve this dilemma as soon as possible if they really want him.
But given what Schwarber brings to the table, Baltimore would take that power, discipline, and veteran presence in a heartbeat. And if Schwarber chooses the Charm City, it'll be time for the Baby Birds to fly.