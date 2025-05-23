Grading Orioles Offseason Moves After Campaign's Disastrous First Quarter
The Baltimore Orioles were aggressive this past offseason, but not exactly in the ways that many thought they would.
Last year's ace, Corbin Burnes, left and it was reported that the Orioles were not willing to give him as long of a contract as he wanted. Instead of going after another ace, they signed two veterans.
It hasn't only been their offseason moves that have forced them into the second-worst record in baseball and firing their manager, but they haven't helped much.
Here's new grades for each of the major moves after some added context:
Signing OF Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill was the replacement for Anthony Santander and was coming off of a year that saw him hit 31 home runs in 113 games.
It was easy to be excited, especially given that the left field wall was being moved back up at Camden Yards. Instead, he has posted a .188/.280/.325 slash line with two home runs in 24 games and is on his second IL stint.
The deal was for three years, $49.5 million but has an opt out that seems likely to be activated after the year.
Grade: F
Signing RHP Charlie Morton
Morton had a nightmare start to the season that saw him post a 10.89 ERA over his first five starts of the season.
Since the 41-year-old has been moved to a long reliever role, though, he has a 3.78 ERA in 16.2 innings of work.
He's been better but the damage is likely to have been done.
Grade: F
Signing RHP Tomoyuki Sugano
Sugano was the other older pitcher the Orioles added to the rotation this offseason and he has been much more reliable.
The 35-year-old rookie has a 3.07 ERA over his first 10 starts in MLB. He's struck out just 32 batters in 58.2 innings, but has also walked just 10.
It's not electric stuff, but it's gotten the job done. He's given up 10 home runs, which is tied for seventh-most in the league, but it hasn't been too detrimental given how few free bases he hands out.
Grade: B
Signing C Gary Sanchez
Sanchez was signed as another southpaw killer, like O'Neill, and solid bat behind Adley Rutschman.
He hasn't played since the end of April and has a .100/.200/.100 slash line over his first 35 plate appearances.
Grade: F
Signing RHP Andrew Kittredge
Kittredge sustained an injury before the season started and is just made his debut on Wednesday.
It was solid as he retired the side in order with a strikeout. Baltimore has had one of the worst bullpens in baseball, so this could be a much-needed addition.
Grade: N/A
Overall
To no surprise, a team that has been one of baseball's worst teams and undoubtedly the biggest dissapointment has gotten poor returns on their offseason investments.
Grade: F