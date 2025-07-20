Key Baltimore Orioles Starting Pitcher Set to Make First Rehab Appearance Soon
The Baltimore Orioles have been absolutely brutalized by injuries over the course of the first few months this season, with both the pitching rotation and the lineup being torn apart by various setbacks.
One of the bigger injuries that occurred was to Kyle Bradish, as he had Tommy John surgery back around mid-season of the 2024 season, and has spent his time since recovering and working towards playing once again.
After a really strong 2023 and a great 2024 prior to injury, he will now have the opportunity to play in 2025, seemingly rather soon as well.
According to a new report from Jake Rill of MLB.com, Bradish is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance since the injury on Thursday, July 24, with High-A Aberdeen.
This is huge news for the Orioles, who could desperately use an influx of talent in their starting rotation, and Bradish certainly provides that.
While it may take some more time to get through this rehab stint and come back to a point where he is feeling comfortable once again, this is a large step in the right direction.
While he only made eight starts in 2024, he looked to be on pace for a spectacular season, posting a 2.75 ERA, 1.068 WHIP, 53 strikeouts to 15 walks, only two home runs allowed and a 140 ERA+.
Having that level of pitcher on the staff, especially as even more players return from injury around him, could be something that rapidly boosts the momentum of the team and puts them in a good position down the stretch.
It will be intriguing to see how much he changes the ceiling of the squad just by being healthy.
