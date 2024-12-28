Look: Yomiuri Giants Launch Merchandise For Orioles’ New Free-Agent Signing
If there was any concern that the Yomiuri Giants had any hard feelings around pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano leaving the NPB and signing with the Baltimore Orioles, well, the franchise dispelled those notions earlier this week.
As part of Sugano’s departure to Major League Baseball, the Giants released a line of merchandise featuring Sugano with the slogan, “Tomo, You Can Do It!” through its web site.
The line is meant to celebrate Sugano’s achievements with the Giants and in the NPB, as the 35-year-old comes to the states as one of the most accomplished pitchers in Japanese baseball history.
The merchandise is available through Jan. 10. That merchandise includes T-shirts, face towels, tumblers, tote bags, a gold mug, drawstring bag, gold glitter keychains and posters.
The team also unveiled the merchandise line with a drone show in Tokyo.
The right-hander signed a one-year, $13 millon deal with the Orioles earlier this month. He’s not meant to be the ace of the staff, but he’s pitched like an ace throughout his career, all of which he spent with the Giants.
He broke in with the Giants in 2013 and pitched through last season, as he finished with a career record of 136-74 with a 2.43 ERA and 1,585 strikeouts.
His list of accomplishments includes being named the three-time Central League MVP, including last season. He won the Japanese pitching triple crown in 2018 and is a two-time recipient of the Eiji Sawamura Award, the Japanese version of the Cy Young award. He also won the Gold Glove at his position three times.
He is also an eight-time All-Star, led the Central League in wins three times, ERA four times and strikeouts twice. He even pitched a no-hitter in the postseason.
Starting pitching remains a concern, as the Orioles haven't re-signed last year's ace, Corbin Burnes, and have two starting pitchers that won't be available until the latter stages of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery.
As the offseason continues, Baltimore’s chief aim will be to either re-sign Burnes or find an additional veteran starter that can partner with Sugano and add depth to a rotation still brimming with young talent, led by Grayson Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, with a new ownership group led by David Rubenstein, the belief is that Baltimore is willing to spend more money to compete. So far, that has yielded two significant signings to help bolster the offense.
Baltimore signed outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year contract, with an opt-out after the first year. Baltimore also signed catcher Gary Sanchez to be Rutschman’s backup in 2025.