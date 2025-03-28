Modern Orioles History Set To Be Made by Veteran Starting Pitcher Against Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles got their 2025 regular season started on the right foot, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 in historic fashion.
Incredibly, 11 out of the 12 runs came via home run, as the Orioles set a franchise record with six long balls on Opening Day.
Catcher Adley Rutschman’s offseason work looks to be paying off as he hit two. Center fielder Cedric Mullins also hit a pair of homers, while second baseman Jordan Westburg and right fielder Tyler O’Neill both hit one.
It was a night to remember for O’Neill, the newest addition to the lineup after signing a three-year deal in free agency this past winter. He now has a home run in six consecutive Opening Days.
The Blue Jays were unable to get him out all afternoon, as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances, another franchise first for Opening Day.
Historic accomplishments aren’t going to stop on Friday night when the teams take the field for Game 2 of the series.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, when Baltimore starting pitcher Charlie Morton takes the mound, he is going to become the oldest player to start a game in the Orioles franchise history since 1954.
He is 41 years and 136 days old. The only person who started a game at an older age when including the history of the St. Louis Browns is Satchel Paige, who was 47 years and 77 days old when he took the mound on Sept. 22, 1953.
Morton signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore this offseason to provide experienced depth for their starting rotation.
Alas, because of injuries suffered during spring trianing, he has been pushed up in the pecking order as the No. 2 behind Opening Day starter Zach Eflin.
This will be Morton’s No. 18 season in the MLB. He pitched last season for the Atlanta Braves, going 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA across 30 starts and 165.1 innings, recording 167 strikeouts.
The Orioles are certainly hoping he can remain durable like that given all of the injury issues their pitching staff is dealing with.