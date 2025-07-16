Inside The Orioles

Orioles Claim Intriguing Pitcher Off Waivers From Brewers

The Baltimore Orioles are in desperate need of an influx of pitching talent, so they claimed a young pitching talent off waivers in hopes of him developing.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Elvin Rodriguez (35) throws during the first inning of their game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, March 31, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Elvin Rodriguez (35) throws during the first inning of their game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, March 31, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have had an extremely difficult season when it comes to injuries, specifically in the pitching staff as many of their starters and relievers have gone down with some form of setback throughout the first half of the year.

Because of that, the team needs to find decent arms to fill out their depth chart, and even more so, their minor league systems so they can call upon a few as needed.

They have done so in a recent move, claiming Elvin Rodríguez off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, as was reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com. He has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Rodríguez has had a difficult time adjusting to the MLB level so far, with an 0-6 record, 9.23 ERA, 1.684 WHIP, 19 home runs allowed, 47 strikeouts and 22 walks in 14 appearances.

He has the versatility to start or relieve, though, and has shown immense flashes of talent in other opportunities.

With the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of the NPB last season, he appeared in 32 games as a reliever, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.156 WHIP, 3.67 SO/BB ratio, allowing only one home run, with 44 strikeouts and 12 walks.

That is likely what the Orioles see in him, and they just need to be able to tap into it.

Giving him a chance to spend some time in Triple-A Norfolk, where he was sent for now, should help develop him a bit more and prepare him for the Major League level of competition before being promoted at some point in the second half of the year.

