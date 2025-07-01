Orioles Deal with Another Setback As Jorge Mateo Suffers Significant Leg Injury
The Baltimore Orioles truly cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Shortstop Jorge Mateo is headed to the 60-day injury list for 8 to 12 weeks with a hamstring strain according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Mateo was originally placed on the 10-day IL with swelling in his left elbow on June 10. On June 25 the O’s sent him to Norfolk Tides on a rehab assignment and today he was moved to the 60-day list.
This season he has appeared in 32 games and is slashing some of his worst numbers of his career with .180/.231/.279. He hasn’t performed this poorly when swinging a bat since his rookie major league season with the San Diego Padres.
Throughout the year, he has played in various positions, primarily at shortstop. However, Baltimore has also used him at third and second base as well as center and left field, plus designated hitter.
The O’s have a pile of players sitting on IL dating back prior to opening day. Mateo’s ability to step in wherever they needed sure was beneficial.
Last season Mateo missed significant time dealing with a left elbow subluxation. At the end of July in 2024, he was placed on IL and wasn’t a part of the active roster until November 4, which meant he only played a total of 68 games.
Mateo has spent most of his professional career in an Orioles uniform. Throughout his career, he has slashed .222/.268/,365 with 121 RBI and 30 home runs. Although he has yet to finish a complete season, the closest he has gotten was in 2022 with 150 games. The only other season he played more than half a year was the following year, with 116 games.
Baltimore has won four of their last seven as they continue to try to navigate this year, which has been riddled with injury after injury. They are currently in Texas in the middle of a series with the Rangers trying to keep creeping up on a .500 record.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.