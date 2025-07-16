Orioles Draft Pick Caden Bodine Receives MLB Player Comp to Blue Jays All-Star
The Baltimore Orioles were a team that many people were keeping a close eye on during the 2025 MLB draft.
Their farm system is in need of a talent infusion with so many players graduating to the Big Leagues in recent years. It wasn’t too long ago that the Orioles had the No. 1 ranked system in baseball.
It might not be long until they are back near the top of the rankings again after making seven selections on Day 1 this year.
More News: Respected Analyst Lists Orioles Day 1 Haul Amongst His Favorite MLB Draft Classes
Couple that with the selling they are expected to do ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which began when they sent relief pitcher Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for the No. 37 pick, which was used on outfielder Slater de Brun out of Summit High School in Bend, Oregon, and their farm system is going to look completely different in a few weeks than it did entering the draft.
Under general manager Mike Elias, the team has had a tried-and-true strategy when it comes to the draft.
They targeted high-upside positional players over pitching, normally waiting until the middle rounds to start stockpiling arms.
More News: Orioles Slugger Ryan O'Hearn Batting in Notable Lineup Spot During All-Star Game
This year was a little different, with the team focusing on collegiate hitters with their first three selections before de Brun. In the second round, both of their picks were used on college pitchers as well.
Their first selection, No. 19 overall, was used to select Ike Irish, a catcher/outfielder out of Auburn University.
Baltimore would surprisingly double down on catchers, using the No. 30 overall pick on Caden Bodine out of Costal Carolina University.
More News: Former MLB Exec Was Impressed by Orioles' Haul in Day 1 of MLB Draft
It was the former Chanticleer who was the focus of a recent piece done by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports highlighting the best picks each team made after their first selection in the 2025 MLB draft.
Bodine caught his attention, receiving an intersting comparison from the MLB writer.
“Shy of that, the Orioles can only hope that Bodine turns into their version of Alejandro Kirk,” Anderson wrote.
Kirk is someone that the Orioles know well because he is the starting catcher for their American League East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.
More News: Orioles All-Star Ryan O'Hearn Named Realistic Trade Target for NL Contender
He has been excellent this season, being named to the AL All-Star Team for the second time in his career.
Known more for his defensive prowess, Kirk is getting more power out of his contact-first approach at the plate. It is something Baltimore hopes it can help Bodine develop, since he possesses elite bat-to-ball skills and strike zone recognition but hasn’t developed in the power department yet.
The Blue Jays backstop is a great example for Bodine to try and emulate as a catcher who can make an impact without putting the ball over the fence at an elite rate.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.