Orioles Finish First Round by Picking Slater de Brun at No. 37 in 2025 MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles, loaded with draft capital at the top of the 2025 MLB draft, selected high school outfielder Slater de Brun with the No. 37 overall pick.
de Brun, who graduated from Summit High School in Oregon, led his team to a 24-6 record in his senior campaign.
According to his MLB.com scouting report, de Brun is a 5-foot-8 left-handed hitter who has a 60-grade field tool and 65-grade run tool, setting him up as a high-ceiling defensive outfielder at the next level.
More News: Orioles Have Distinct Advantage Over Other Franchises Heading Into MLB Draft
de Brun's interests extend past the baseball diamond, as he is also a musician and producer who goes by the moniker "Lil Slayyy."
Baltimore acquired the No. 37 overall pick, which was part of the Competitive Balance round, from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week in a deal that sent relief pitcher Bryan Baker to Tampa Bay.
More News: Orioles Boss Admits Team Is Heading Towards Selling Despite Recent Stretch
The Orioles had already made three selections during Sunday night's first round, grabbing Ike Irish with the No. 19 overall pick, catcher Caden Bodine out of Coastal Carolina with the No. 30 overall pick and Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy at No. 31.
The four selections add a huge injection of quantity and quality to a farm system that ranked 15th in the sport entering the season.
More News: Orioles Haunted by Former Top Prospect After He Hits Three Homers in Same Game
de Brun's camp will work with Baltimore's on coming to terms on an agreement for his signing bonus. The No. 37 overall pick comes with a slot value of $2,631,400.
de Brun is currently committed to play in college at Vanderbilt University.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.