Orioles Select Golden Spike Winner, Prioritize College Bats in Two-Round Mock Draft
After their trade on Thursday, the Baltimore Orioles now own six picks within the first two rounds of the 2025 MLB draft that starts on Sunday.
After the disappointing setback of the 2025 campaign, it has become clear that there is still a lot of work to do on the Orioles roster.
ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel recently released his third mock draft of the year, this time expanding it to the first two rounds.
Here is what he believes could be in store for Baltimore.
No. 19 - SS Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
Aloy took home to the top individual honor in college baseball this season with his Gold Spikes Award win. Other recent winners include Dylan Crews and Orioles star Adley Rutschman.
He could end up anywhere across the infield with solid fielding ability and not great speed. He hit 21 home runs this past season, rare power for someone who plays in the middle of the infield.
No. 30 - 3B Xavier Neyens, Washington (HS)
Neyens is a high school bat, but is one of the more intriguing sluggers in the class.
He has a fantastic left-handed swing that would play well in Baltimore.
While many expect him to play third because of his arm strength, he might be a better fit in the outfield for the Orioles.
No. 31 - 3B Andrew Fischer, Tennessee
Fischer matches the trend in this mock draft of Baltimore going after power hitters. That could be a smart move with players like Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn leaving in free agency or at the trade deadline.
Fischer just recently turned 21 and hit 45 home runs over the last two collegiate seasons.
No. 37 - SS Dax Kilby, Georgia (HS)
Kilby is yet another offense-first prospect. He has solid speed and a solid arm, which could mean he will end up in the outfield.
It could end up coming down to how much he bulks up over the next few years, as he's already at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. No matter what, though, his swing should carry him to the next level.
No. 58 - CF Mason Neville, Oregon
Neville is an interesting prospect.
He has fantastic power numbers -- 42 home runs over the last two years -- but also has a somewhat concerning track record with whiffs and strikeouts.
Defensively, he could end up anywhere in the outfield but he has done will in center in college.
No. 69 - CF Korbyn Dickerson, Indiana
Dickerson only really has one college season and an extended summer league stay to analyze.
He posted a .314/.381/.632 slash line this past spring with 19 home runs and 77 RBI. He also has a nice defensive profile across the outfield.
