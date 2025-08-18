Orioles insider reveals next step for rehabbing starting pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have endured a lot of bad news on the injury front this year, especially to their starting rotation.
Grayson Rodriguez, who was expected to be their ace to help replace Corbin Burnes, is going to end up not throwing a single inning this year. He has battled multiple ailments and was sidelined for good when he needed elbow surgery to remove a bone spur; Rodriguez now has an eye on returning in 2026.
The same goes for veteran Zach Eflin, who landed on the injured list for the third time in 2025. This time, it will be a permanent stay as he underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure that could require a recovery of anywhere from four to eight months. In about 12 weeks, he is expected to begin a regular offseason schedule.
Set to be a free agent, this is a brutal blow for the right-hander. His market is going to be greatly impacted not only by the injury, but also because he performed so poorly this season. He is open to a return to Baltimore, with a rotation that could have several spots to fill.
Kyle Bradish nearing return to Orioles
The Orioles are certainly hoping that one of those rotation spots is filled by Kyle Bradish. Recovering from Tommy John surgery, he is knocking on the door of a return to the major leagues. After a 14-month absence, he is getting very close, according to an update shared by Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Bradish is expected to need only one more rehab start before being reinstated to the Major League roster from the 60-day injured list. He is ahead of Tyler Wells, another injured starting pitcher making his way back to the big league club. Tim Federowicz, the manager of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, spoke highly of the work Bradish has done.
“They’ve both been pitching really good. Bradish, this last one was his best. And the closer they get to their major league outings, they’re gonna get a little bit better, a little bit sharper. We saw that the last game,” Federowicz said.
Read More: Orioles rotation has become strength since trade deadline
Prior to undergoing Tommy John in 2024, the Baltimore righty was looking like an ace in the making. He had a 2.75 ERA in his first eight starts across 39.1 innings to go along with 53 strikeouts. It was a nice continuation of the success he had in 2023, posting a 2.83 ERA in a breakout campaign across 168.2 innings.
Thus far, Bradish has made five rehab starts; the results are mixed, at best, with a 4.67 ERA through 17.1 innings with 22 strikeouts. But Bradish making it through the rehab outings with no setbacks and meeting his goals to continue ramping up his workload are what are most important, rather than the numbers.