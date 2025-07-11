Orioles Receive High Praise From MLB Insider for Trading Bryan Baker to Rays
The MLB trade deadline isn’t for almost another three weeks, but the Baltimore Orioles have gotten things started a little early.
With their playoff odds dwindling by the day, general manger Mike Elias made his first of what could be several moves.
Relief pitcher Bryan Baker was was traded to their American League East rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, in exchange for No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft.
It was a deal that has drawn a good amount of attention because it signals the Orioles are open for business after waiting as long as they possibly could before starting to sell off pieces.
Also, it means Baltimore is going to listen to offers on everyone, not just players who are on an expiring deal.
Baker is under team control through the 2028 season and could be a part of the Rays bullpen for four playoff runs.
Moving on from a player who is under team control for that long will raise some eyebrows, but it is a deal that has received praise from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.
During a recent appearance on Foul Territory, he shared his opinion on the deal, believing this was a no-brainer from the Orioles’ perspective.
"Given the volatility of relievers in general, you make this trade every day of the week," he said.
How Rosenthal described Baker -- a good but not great reliever -- is an accurate assessment.
Baker has been solid throughout his career with Baltimore, owning an ERA of 3.73 across 176.1 innings with 199 strikeouts.
His performance overall has been slightly above average with a 106 ERA+. Baker was continuing to show improvement with his control, lowering his BB/9 ratio to a single-season career-low of 2.1 in 2025, but he has struggled with the long ball, giving up a career-worst 1.9 per nine innings.
Flipping a relief pitcher who isn’t a closer for a first-round pick in the upcoming draft is incredible value for the Orioles.
If Elias can continue extracting value from players on the trade market in that fashion, it will go a long way to fixing some of the organizational issues that exist.
Baltimore now owns four picks in the top 37, possessing a real chance to restock their farm system with high-upside youngsters.
