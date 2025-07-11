Inside The Orioles

Orioles Reportedly Ready To Trade Away Three More Relievers

More bullpen trades could be coming for the Baltimore Orioles.

Brad Wakai

It seems like the Baltimore Orioles are setting their course of action before the trade deadline.

The first domino fell when they traded Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays, sending out one of their best bullpen arms in exchange for a competitive balance pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

And it seems like that's going to be the prescursor of what's to come.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Orioles are getting ready to sell off three of their notable relievers, with the insider reporting, "... the O's are said to be ready or near ready to talk seriously about relievers like Andrew Kittredge ... as well as righty Seranthony Dominguez and lefty Gregory Soto."

Moving this trio makes sense.

All three are scheduled to hit the open market after the year, so getting back anything for the impending free agents is the smart move for Baltimore.

How much they'll get in return isn't clear.

Andrew Kittredge began the season on the injured list, but since he's come back from his knee injury, he's been solid with a 3.57 ERA across 22 outings where he's rung up 22 and walked six in 22 2/3 innings work.

His last seven appearances have been even better than that, so he's peaking at the right time in terms of his value. However, he's also 35 years old, so it's hard to imagine the Orioles are going to get much back for him.

Dominguez could potentially net the biggest return.

Across 38 outings this season, he's posted a 3.13 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to just a .191 batting average.

Soto has had a bounce back year with a 3.78 ERA in 41 outings this season after struggling during the second half of the 2024 campaign after he was acquired ahead of the deadline.

The left-hander has struck out 40 hitters in 33 1/3 innings while allowing just 15 walks, seemingly getting his control issues worked out while also flashing the elite stuff he possesses.

Baltimore is not short on trade chips ahead of the deadline, and with them inching closer to deciding to sell, don't be surprised if all three of these players are on the move before July 31.

