Orioles Restock Farm System With Seven Picks During Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles were among the busiest teams in baseball on Sunday, as they had seven selections within the first 100 picks of the 2025 MLB draft.
Here is every player the Orioles took on Day 1.
No. 19 - Ike Irish, Auburn
Irish started his college career as a catcher, but moved to the outfield last year due to injury. It ended up working out great for him as his offense improved greatly.
More News: Orioles Select Ike Irish With 19th Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The 21-year-old posted a .364/.469/.710 slash line with 19 home runs, 58 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 55 games.
No. 30 - Caden Bodine, Coastal Carolina
The catcher's room is now loaded with talent. It already has Adley Rutschman, who must start feeling the pressure as his performance has fallen off a cliff since the start of last year, and Samuel Basallo, who is one of the most coveted prospects in the sport.
Bodine is the best defender of the group and has franchise backstop potential.
He doesn't have much pop or speed, but drew 47 walks to just 24 strikeouts this spring.
No. 31 - Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
Aloy took home the Golden Spike Award, given to the top player in college baseball this past season. He has the makeup of a set-and-forget middle infielder with plus power.
More News: Orioles Select Caden Bodine, Wehiwa Aloy at Nos. 30 and 31 Overall in 2025 MLB Draft
He slashed .332/.406/.609 and hit 49 home runs with 170 RBI during 181 games in college.
No. 37 - Slater de Brun, Oregon (HS)
Maybe the most fun pick in the class, de Brun is a 5-foot-8 outfielder with a great hit tool and plus speed.
More News: Orioles Finish First Round by Picking Slater de Brun at No. 37 in 2025 MLB Draft
The obvious pro comp for him at this point is Corbin Carroll, who has proven that there is space for undersized outfielders in today's game.
No. 58 - Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State
Dzierwa is more of a finesse pitcher than a power pitcher. He is massive at 6-foot-8 and has a low three-quarters slot release, which will get him far enough on its own.
The 21-year-old had a 2.36 ERA with a 0.982 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 91.2 innings this past spring.
No. 69 - JT Quinn, Georgia
Another college arm, Quinn improved greatly this season after playing for one of the best pitching coaches in college baseball at Georgia with Wes Johnson at the helm.
More News: Orioles DFA Recently Promoted Reliever for Intriguing Young Left-Hander
He's still a project and had a small sample size in college, but his 2.75 ERA with a 1.111 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 36 innings shows he has potential.
No. 93 - RJ Austin, Vanderbilt
Austin rounded things out for Baltimore.
He hasn't done much at the plate but is solid defensively in the outfield and runs well.
His average dropped from .335 to .257 from 2024 to 2025, which hurt a lot given that he doesn't hit for power. He did steal 22 bases, though.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.