Orioles Shockingly Named Great Fit for Twins Pitcher Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
It has been a very disappointing season for the Baltimore Orioles, and as expected, they have become sellers this summer.
They recently delt relief pitcher Gregory Soto to the New York Mets in exchange for two minor league arms pitchers, and he is likely to be just the first who will be sent out in the next couple of days, with a fair number of veterans being coveted by contenders.
More News: Sought-After Marlins Pitcher Could Be Potential Orioles Fit This Winter
While the 2025 campaign has been a massive failure, there is reason to believe the Orioles can turn things around quickly and compete once again in 2026 since this is a roster that has a lot of elite, young talent on offense.
However, the pitching staff was a massive issue to begin the season, and it must be addressed properly before next year if the team wants to be a contender again.
More News: Breakout Orioles Outfielder Now Considered 'More Attractive' Than Cedric Mullins
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about Baltimore being a good fit for Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan, whom they gave a slim chance of being traded this summer.
“Ryan is one of the best pitchers in baseball, with a mix of stuff and pitchability, and teams in search of long-term fits dream of the possibility the Twins will actually move him.”
The Orioles being mentioned as a good fit might be surprising, but it does make sense.
A potential pursuit of Ryan wouldn’t necessarily be for this campaign, but for 2026 and beyond. The All-Star pitcher was named to his first American League All-Star team and is having a great season with a 10-5 record and 2.82 ERA.
More News: Orioles Star Catcher Set to Return from Injured List Against Blue Jays
Those types of numbers indicate that he is capable of being an ace for Baltimore going forward, which is a pressing need for the franchise.
It would be unconventional for the Orioles to be sellers and then trade for Ryan at the same time, but the rising star could be exactly what they’re looking for to lead the rotation in 2026.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.