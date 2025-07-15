Orioles Sign Undrafted Free Agent Who Was Previously Committed to Nebraska
The 2025 MLB draft was a busy one for the Baltimore Orioles, who had seven selections to make through the first three rounds on Day 1.
To the surprise of no one, all four of their first-round selections, including compensatory picks, were used on positional players.
It is the strategy that general manager Mike Elias has used throughout his tenure leading the front office, focusing the team’s resources early on in the draft on high-upside hitters. Later on, the team would load up on arms.
This time around, the strategy has a slight adjustment, with two pitchers being selected in the second round.
In need of help on the mound, it was nice to see the Orioles commit some premium draft capital into their pitching depth.
Baltimore didn’t stop adding pitchers even when the draft came to a conclusion, with over 600 players being selected.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com on X, the Orioles were able to convince a small-school pitcher who was set to pitch for a power conference program to forgo his commitment and sign a deal as an undrafted free agent.
Right-handed pitcher D.J. Hennen of Augustana University in South Dakota was originally committed to continue his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska in the Big 10.
He is instead now joining Baltimore, as it was announced on his Instagram, via a screenshot shared by Rill, that he signed a deal with the American League East squad.
According to the Augustana Vikings' official website, Hennen made 13 appearances, 10 of which were starts, in 2025, throwing 56.2 innings.
He registered an ERA of 4.29, but opponents hit only .187 against him, while striking out 74 batters.
Hennen has some electric stuff based on his strikeout numbers, but he does need to work on harnessing it, since he issued 41 walks this year compared to only 21 during the 2024 campaign.
He helped the team win NSIC Championships in 2023 and 2024, while being named to the All-NSIC Second Team last year as well.
