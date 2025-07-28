Orioles Slugger Might Not Have Immense Trade Value at MLB Deadline
With the trade deadline quickly approaching for the Baltimore Orioles, the team will likely continue to sell off some of their veteran assets.
Due to the struggles of the Orioles this season, the team has already started the process of moving on from some of their veterans who are in the final year of their contracts.
Relief pitcher Gregory Soto was the most recent player to be traded, with Baltimore sending him to the New York Mets in exchange for two pitchers. As shown in the deal with the Mets, the Orioles are going to be able to get some quality talent back if they trade their veterans.
More News: Orioles Slugger Cedric Mullins Could Be Great Fit for NL Contender
Now, with the team being a seller, who will be traded next is the big question. In their lineup, they have a couple of sluggers who should be available. Furthermore, Baltimore will also have a few starting pitchers that they can look to move.
However, due to performance, some players are going to be able to bring back a little bit more than others. The Orioles are likely going to have to sell low on some players but getting something back is better than nothing.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about outfielder Cedric Mullins being a buy-low candidate for some contenders at the trade deadline.
More News: Wellington Aracena Gives Orioles High-Upside Pitcher Their Farm System Needs
“When we first began to entertain the idea of Baltimore as a seller, Cedric Mullins was the furthest thing from a buy-low candidate,” he wrote.
Seeing Mullins as a buy-low trade candidate after the start of the campaign that he had is shocking, but he has certainly cooled off since the spring.
In April, the talented slugger slashed .260/.412/.468 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and four stolen bases. However, in May, he regressed quite a bit with his OPS being under .600. Things didn’t improve for him in June, with the struggles continuing.
More News: Orioles Trade Gregory Soto To Mets in Exchange for Minor League Arms
Fortunately, if there is a recency bias, he has been better in July, slashing .250/.311/.411 with two home runs and six stolen bases so far.
Even though the numbers are a bit inconsistent, Mullins is a 20/20 caliber player and a strong defender in center field. For contenders seeking some outfield help, he is going to arguably be one of the best options available.
While Baltimore might not get the haul that they may have thought for him, he should still warrant a good prospect or two. With talented outfielders being limited at the deadline, perhaps the Orioles will get lucky, and a little bidding war might start.
More News: Orioles Slugger Ryan O'Hearn Predicted To Be Dealt Before Trade Deadline