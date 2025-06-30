Orioles Star Outfielder Makes Massive Jump Up in Redo of 2015 MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles have received a lot of praise recently, and rightfully so, for how well they have done drafting and developing players in the draft.
However, it is a little easier to identify talent when selecting near the top of the draft, which they were doing for a stretch of time, given how poor their performance was on the field.
Their current Big League roster is full of homegrown players, which goes to show that the process they are using for evaluating and selecting players is working.
Catcher Adley Rutschman, second baseman Jackson Holliday and outfielder Colton Cowse all come to mind as early first-round picks on the roster. There is still hope outfielder Heston Kjerstad can develop into that level of contributor as well.
However, the Orioles have shown an ability to unearth and develop talent that was selected later in drafts as well.
One player who sticks out in that regard is center fielder Cedric Mullins.
A 13th-round pick in the 2015 MLB draft, not much was likely expected from Mullins as a prospect. He was selected No. 403 overall, but has been one of the most productive players from his draft class.
That is why in a redraft of that year, David Schoenfield of ESPN has the All-Star center fielder making a massive jump up the board.
Schoenfield has Mullins doing inside the top 10, being selected at No. 9 by the Chicago Cubs, who originally used that pick on Ian Happ. But, Happ was already off the board in this exercise, being selected No. 5 overall by the Houston Astros.
Mullins has been a solid power/speed producer throughout his career with Baltimore, hitting at least 15 home runs with at least 19 stolen bases in four consecutive campaigns entering 2025.
He has already hit 12 home runs and stolen eight bases this year, making him one of the more attractive outfield options ahead of the MLB trade deadline in the coming weeks.
In addition to his production at the plate, Mullins has been an excellent defensive player in center field.
Set to be a free agent for the first time in his career, he is putting himself in a position to land a solid, long-term contract.
If his time with the Orioles does come to an end sometime in the next few weeks, he will be remembered fondly by the fan base as a consummate professional and someone who helped get the team out of their rebuild over the last few years.
