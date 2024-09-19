Recent World Series Champions Urged To Sign Baltimore Orioles Slugger
The perfect offseason for the Baltimore Orioles would be them keeping Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander around.
It's uncertain if that's a logical wish, but if the Orioles are serious about winning, which they appear to be, they should make the financial commitment to both players.
Winning is the goal for this organization, and losing the two best veterans on the roster doesn't help that.
While the youngsters on the club have continued to impress throughout the past two years, there needs to be guys in the locker room who can make contributions at a high level and have been around the game for longer than a few seasons.
Burnes seems to be the bigger priority, but that doesn't take away from what Santander has done in the 2024 campaign.
He might be having the most underrated year out of any player in Major League Baseball.
If it weren't for the switch-hitting outfielder hitting 41 home runs and slashing .237/.307/. 506, Baltimore would be in a much different position than they're currently in.
There should be many suitors on the market, especially because he shouldn't get a contract that's too outrageous. Perhaps a team will be interested in overpaying for him, but that seems unlikely as of now.
The question now becomes, if he departs the Orioles, where could he end up?
Russell Steinberg of Clutch Points listed the Texas Rangers as a potential suitor.
"The Orioles will surely try to bring Santander back, but their first priority will be to re-sign Corbin Burnes. If the Rangers swoop in and grab Santander, it will come at a cost — not that money has prevented Texas from making a splash before. He will likely be looking for a deal in the five year range, which would take him to age 34. As an average outfielder, however, his future may be at DH, anyway."
The Venezuela native could welcome a move to the Rangers. Although they haven't played as well as they were expected to entering 2024, they won a World Series in 2023.
If they bring back most of their core, which all signs point to them doing, and they can stay healthy on the mound, they'll have a real chance of contending again next season.
It's an unfortunate situation that Baltimore could lose him, but that just goes to show how good he's been recently.
If he does indeed end up leaving, it'd be tough to watch the 29-year-old go.
He's been a fan favorite during his eight years with the Big League team and has truly started to figure it out at the dish.