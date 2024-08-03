Recently Acquired Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Picked Up by Miami Marlins
While the trade deadline has passed, there are still ways for teams to add players as some will be released within the next few weeks to allow young guys to come up, which could even give the Baltimore Orioles an opportunity to get better.
Sometimes, veterans are released for whatever reason, which allows them to go sign with contending teams.
It's not the most common thing that an impact player gets waived, but things happen.
When the Orioles traded for Seranthony Dominguez, they also landed Cristian Pache, a young outfielder who's struggled to find his way in Major League Baseball.
He was once viewed as one of the top prospects in the league, but has struggled to swing the bat at a competent level. Given Baltimore's situation, especially with some of the young talent they have in the minor leagues and already on their roster in the outfield, there wasn't much of a reason to keep him around.
They decided to designate him for assignment just two days ago, but he's already found a new home.
The Miami Marlins announced on Friday they claimed him off waivers, giving him a chance to prove to a team that's looking for anything right now that he can play at this level.
Despite some of the struggles offensively, slashing .202/.288/.269 with zero home runs in 104 at-bats for the Philadelphia Phillies this season, he's regarded as one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball.
Defense is still important, but with how the game has changed offensively, it's tough to continue running out a player who produces close to nothing at the big league level on offense.
There might not be a better situation around baseball for him than going to the Marlins after they decided to trade away nearly every player on their team who had any sort of value ahead of the deadline.
It should set them up for some future success, but it's going to take a few years before that ever plays out.
Pache, who's arbitration eligible in 2025 and not a free agent until 2028, could be a part of that future.
He's likely not going to get much in arbitration due to his limited production, which could be another reason why the Marlins want to keep him around.
They're not looking to spend money as currently constructed, so it could be the best of both worlds for both sides. They get a former top prospect for essentially nothing, and he gets an opportunity to prove he belongs.