Surprising New Threat Has Emerged in Baltimore Orioles Trade Pursuit of Star Ace
The Baltimore Orioles find themselves in an interesting spot in terms of the starting rotation after Corbin Burnes departed for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Moves like signing aging veteran Charlie Morton and Japanese legend Tomoyuki Sugano, not to mention existing talent like Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, and guys returning from injury, put the rotation in a place where there's plenty of solid options even if there's no true ace present.
But, because there is no dominant No. 1 present, that is the reason why the Orioles have been connected heavily to some of the top available arms in free agency and the trade market.
However, this late in the game, it would likely have to be a trade in order to acquire someone who would be considered a true ace.
In terms of someone who actually looks to be available, Baltimore has been linked numerous times as a trade candidate for San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease. But according to a new report from Dan Hayes and Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Orioles may be challenged by a new team with the surprising rumor emerging that the Minnesota Twins are interested.
Ironically, one of the names the Orioles were also linked to was a current Twins All-Star Pablo López, but Cease is the premier option if they were to make a big trade.
Cease is incredibly similar to Burnes in a lot of ways, and may even be an upgrade.
A year younger than the 2021 National League Cy Young winner, Cease has not missed a start in four years and has posted a 3.52 ERA during that period.
While Burnes' strikeout rate has began to drop slightly, Cease is still maintaining a K's per nine innings rate in the double digits.
What must be considered if Baltimore truly wants to make this move is the fact he - like Burnes last winter - is going to be a free agent following this season.
Unless ownership and management are ready to compensate Cease with a top-of-the-market contract, then trading major prospects and assets for the star may not be the best idea for what could be a one-year rental again.
With a growing list of suitors for Cease that now includes Minnesota as well, the Padres will have their pick of offers if they do decide they want to make the move, which means the Orioles would be involved in a bidding war.
Cease getting traded feels likely since every team in baseball is interested in a pitcher of his quality and San Diego is looking to shed salary, but where he lands still remains to be seen.