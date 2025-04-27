Talented Baltimore Orioles Pitching Prospect Starts Rehab Assignment Sunday
One of the top prospects in the Baltimore Orioles organization is starting a rehab assignment this weekend as he hopes to work his way back to the Major Leagues.
Right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott, the fourth-ranked prospect in the team's farm system according to MLB Pipeline, will make an appearance for Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, according to MLB.com beat reporter Jake Rill.
McDermott, a fourth round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2021 MLB draft, made his MLB debut for the Orioles last season, throwing four innings against the Miami Marlins in July.
In that game, he allowed three earned runs while striking out three.
Just as spring training was set to get rolling, McDermott suffered a lat injury that has sidelined him and held him out of minor league competition ever since.
The righty with an impressive arsenal of pitches put up some exciting numbers during the 2024 season while a member of Triple-A Norfolk.
In 100 innings of work for the Tides, he struck out 144 batters while holding opponents to a 3.78 ERA. One issue came in the form of his command, as he allowed 60 walks to inflate his WHIP to 1.41.
If McDermott can get built up and find a good rhythm quickly, he could provide a boost to a Baltimore team that is dealing with several other injruies to key starting pitchers as well as a struggling rotation.
Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and Grayson Rodriguez are all still on the injured list, and the team's rotation ranks last in MLB in ERA.