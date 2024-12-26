Watch: Baltimore Orioles' Tomoyuki Sugano’s Introductory Press Conference
When the Baltimore Orioles signed Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year contract earlier this month, they knew they were getting one of the most accomplished pitchers in the history of Japanese baseball.
The 35-year-old right-hander put together an incredible career with the Yomiuri Giants from 2013-2024, as he went 136-74 with a 2.43 ERA and 1,585 strikeouts. His list of accomplishments is incredible.
He’s a three-time Central League MVP, including last season. He won the Japanese triple crown in 2018 and is a two-time recipient of the Eiji Sawamura Award, the Japanese version of the Cy Young award. He also won the Gold Glove at his position three times.
He is also an eight-time All-Star, led the Central League in wins three times, ERA four times and strikeouts twice. He even pitched a no-hitter in the postseason.
Those are the many reasons why the one-year, $13 million deal with Sugano may be money well spent for the Orioles. During his introductory press conference with the local media, he made it clear how happy he was to join the organization.
Pitching remains a concern, as the Orioles haven't re-signed last year's ace, Corbin Burnes, and have two starting pitchers that won't be available until the latter stages of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery.
As the offseason continues, Baltimore’s chief aim will be to either re-sign Burnes or find an additional veteran starter that can partner with Sugan and add depth to a rotation still brimming with young talent, led by Grayson Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, with a new ownership group led by David Rubenstein, the belief is that Baltimore is willing to spend more money to compete. So far, that has yielded two significant signings to help bolster the offense.
Baltimore signed outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year contract, with an opt-out after the first year. Baltimore also signed catcher Gary Sanchez to be Adley Rutschman’s backup in 2025.
The Orioles are attempting to level up going into 2025, as the franchise has been to the postseason each of the last two years but experienced an early exit each time.
General manager Mike Elias and his staff built one of the best farm systems in baseball. That system has already yielded several pieces of young talent, including infielders like Ryan Mountcastle, Rutschman and outfielder Colton Cowser, who finished second in American League rookie of the year voting.
The most impressive stars, both current and potential, should be manning the middle infield next season. Gunnar Henderson was the 2023 AL rookie of the year and finished in the top five in MVP voting this season. He is a budding superstar, one that could be extended for a long-term deal before he even hits free agency.
Opposite him the Orioles hoped that their 2022 first-round pick, Jackson Holiday, is ready to be an everyday player. Holliday struggled at the plate during his MLB debut last season, but he showed flashes of coming around, especially in the second half of the season.