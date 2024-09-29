Inside The Orioles

Who Have Been the Best Hitters for the Baltimore Orioles in the 2024 Season?

Who have been the best performing hitters for the Baltimore Orioles in the 2024 season?

Kenneth Teape

Aug 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (right) greeted by outfielder Anthony Santander (left) following his two run home run in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Aug 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (right) greeted by outfielder Anthony Santander (left) following his two run home run in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles season went off the rails the last few weeks in large part because their offensive production dried up.

Through early July, there wasn’t a team in baseball that was hitting the ball was well as the Orioles. Everyone in their lineup was producing as they mashed their way to one of the best records in baseball.

Some injuries have played a part in their decline, but everyone has gone cold simultaneously, resulting in the American League East race not being as hotly contested as it was through the first few months of the season.

Despite the late-season swoon, there are still a few players who have stood out for their work at the plate in 2024. Atop that list has been shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

For a large chunk of the season, he was a legitimate MVP candidate, right in the running with center fielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

While the MVP race has become a two-horse race, Henderson has still been recognized for his production as the team’s best position player this season.

“Rising star Gunnar Henderson cooled off a bit after a terrific second half, but he is raking once again with a .333/.409/.593 line and 12 extra-base hits in 93 plate appearances in September. The 23-year-old has a 160 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 37 home runs, 21 steals and 8.9 WAR in 155 games,” wrote Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is power-hitting Anthony Santander. He has set multiple career highs this season with 44 home runs 102 RBI and 55 walks.

Set to hit free agency this offseason, he is going to make a lot of money. Eventually, the same will happen for the No. 3 player, catcher Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman’s production has fallen off a cliff since being injured, but he refuses to use that as an excuse. Alas, the proof is in the pudding, as his drop off has been a major reason for the team’s overall lack of production from his All-Star level.

No. 4 is rookie outfielder Colton Cowser, who has been shining at the plate and with his glove in the gigantic left field of Camden Yards. There was some debate over who would round out the top five, but Reuter went with Jordan Westburg.

“The final spot for the Orioles also could have gone to Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins or Ryan O'Hearn, but Jordan Westburg has turned in a breakout season in his first full year in the big leagues with a 134 OPS+ and 2.6 WAR in 103 games”

Westburg went down with a fractured bone in his hand on July 31st and only returned to the lineup on September 22nd.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News