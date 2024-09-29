Who Have Been the Best Hitters for the Baltimore Orioles in the 2024 Season?
The Baltimore Orioles season went off the rails the last few weeks in large part because their offensive production dried up.
Through early July, there wasn’t a team in baseball that was hitting the ball was well as the Orioles. Everyone in their lineup was producing as they mashed their way to one of the best records in baseball.
Some injuries have played a part in their decline, but everyone has gone cold simultaneously, resulting in the American League East race not being as hotly contested as it was through the first few months of the season.
Despite the late-season swoon, there are still a few players who have stood out for their work at the plate in 2024. Atop that list has been shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
For a large chunk of the season, he was a legitimate MVP candidate, right in the running with center fielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.
While the MVP race has become a two-horse race, Henderson has still been recognized for his production as the team’s best position player this season.
“Rising star Gunnar Henderson cooled off a bit after a terrific second half, but he is raking once again with a .333/.409/.593 line and 12 extra-base hits in 93 plate appearances in September. The 23-year-old has a 160 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 37 home runs, 21 steals and 8.9 WAR in 155 games,” wrote Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Coming in at No. 2 on the list is power-hitting Anthony Santander. He has set multiple career highs this season with 44 home runs 102 RBI and 55 walks.
Set to hit free agency this offseason, he is going to make a lot of money. Eventually, the same will happen for the No. 3 player, catcher Adley Rutschman.
Rutschman’s production has fallen off a cliff since being injured, but he refuses to use that as an excuse. Alas, the proof is in the pudding, as his drop off has been a major reason for the team’s overall lack of production from his All-Star level.
No. 4 is rookie outfielder Colton Cowser, who has been shining at the plate and with his glove in the gigantic left field of Camden Yards. There was some debate over who would round out the top five, but Reuter went with Jordan Westburg.
“The final spot for the Orioles also could have gone to Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins or Ryan O'Hearn, but Jordan Westburg has turned in a breakout season in his first full year in the big leagues with a 134 OPS+ and 2.6 WAR in 103 games”
Westburg went down with a fractured bone in his hand on July 31st and only returned to the lineup on September 22nd.