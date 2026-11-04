Orioles Offseason Hub: Free Agents, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The business of the 2027 MLB offseason has begun, the World Series is over (how relived you think Mike Elias is that the Rays lost?) and the Orioles have a roster mess to sort through.

We have you covered here for all of it. Pending Orioles transactions ones and past moves, and what’s to come, all in one spot. Allegedly, for now, everyone except Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson are being shopped around by Elias, proven baseball failure, and anything could happen! We’ll see, this is the same fraud front office that peddled so hard with the access merchants that Adley Rutschman wouldn’t be traded – when we told you he always would – that they didn’t even include him in their initial list of top 50 trade targets.

We don’t fall for the BS from The Warehouse – Gunnar should be the first to go and don’t think for a minute he cant be had. The new fake “GM” changes absolutely nothing and this team better get real about adding multiple starting pitchers and outfielders. A full breakdown of what’s coming this offseason follows:

Free Agents

Sep 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) walks off of the field during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitchers: Trevor Rogers, Chris Bassitt, Zach Eflin, Andrew Kittredge, Keegan Akin, Albert Suarez

Skinny: Don’t want any of them back. Don’t feel too concerned we will see most of the back. They have to do better on the high-end for a start and they feel good about their internal bullpen options. Pen is not a huge concern for me the but the rotation is. Rogers got the qualifying offer but no way he’s taking it; suspect he gets more money elsewhere and they pocket the comp pick.

Hitters: Ryan Mountcastle, Luis Robert Jr., Heston Kjerstad, Leody Taveras, Yohel Pozo

They basically just kicked all of these guys to the curb. None had a future here. None ever did anything here except for Mountcastle three or four years go now. Will be funny/perverse if he and Kjerstad turn into very cheap signings elsewhere who provide pop.

Targets

Jul 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Woodruff, Michael King, Dustin May, Adrian Morejon, Kevin Gausman, Nick Martinez

Skinny: Would love to have Freddy Peralta listed there but I just don’t see it after his postseason. McClanahan should be the top objective, especially with him being a lefty who has dominated the AL East . This list is heavy on guys who have had success in the AL East. Woodruff could be a smart value platy. Morejon could be a Seth Lugo type who leaves the pen and becomes an impact starter, and he looks great under the hood. We haven’t written as much about him as we should, and plan to do more soon.

Hitters: Byron Buxton, Seiya Suzuki, Daulton Varsho, Ian Happ, Jonah Heim, Austin Hedges

Skinny: They need outfielders and a catcher and that’s where we’re starting here. I’d trade Henderson for Buxton 8 days a week, but Elias doesn’t have the stones or guts or creativity to make a move like that. It’s beyond his reach and limited scope. Varsho could be a legit glove in center who can provide a professional at bat. Let’s see if the fourth assistant GM can lure one of the former Cubs over to Baltimore (Suzuki or Happ).

Finding a catcher to go with Samuel Basallo is a must. Heim being a switch hitter could be a big deal.

Trades

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) strikes out swinging during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing yet to report and not many rumors, but a lot of the targets listed above would be via trade and Elias can’t do big-boy free agent contracts for the most part and he likes to trade for rentals. And he – or Catie Griggs, whichever one is really running baseball operations – really want you to know how open for business they are with trades.

It's time to get Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser out of here, too, for starters.

Decisions

Sep 19, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Qualifying Offer: Rogers

Skinny: No way he signs it

Opt-In: Ryan Hesley

Skinny: The pitching version of the Tyler O’Neill contract will be a disaster, again.

Decline Team Options: Robert, Mountcastle, Eflin

Skinny: No brainers.

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