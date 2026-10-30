Ranking the Four Best Free-Agent Fits For The Orioles

It would be foolish for the Orioles to think they can right their broken roster and get back in contention through free agency alone.

Given the limitations of this free agent class, and given how feckless this private-equity ownership group is, and given their unwillingness to spend like a top 10 team, we strongly advise them to explore these trade options with vigor well before the free-agent markets heat up. But these markets are a necessary tool and, no, merely plopping Pete Alonso into this lineup to play first base wasn’t going to fix their systemic rot as an organization in all things fundamental baseball.

There are several potential-impact free agents who would address major failures in Baltimore’s current roster structure and depth chart. There are strong fits that must be explored, with the understanding that no one is coming here unless you overpay to some degree, because Mike Elias is a proven baseball failure and Craig Albernaz was as joke as a rookie manager and careers go in reverse in Birdland under this farcical regime. The money will have to speak loudly (because whenever David Rubenstein opens his mouth we are all worse for it), and ditto with the puppet skipper.

Seiya Suzuki

The Cubs slugger checks every box. Could help give the Orioles a presence in the Far East – with a player who is functioning and should be successful and a fun story, for once – and he has proven that his hit tool more than carried over from Japan.

You always worry about a right-handed power bat in Camden Yards after Elias twice butchered left field, but this guy can use all fields enough and follow Alonso’s path of opposite-field destruction to stabilize a lineup that desperately needs it. And it would be a Gold Glove type profile in right field, and getting two plus defenders in the OF who are in the lineup everyday is a must for this offseason.

The new fake “GM” talks a mighty big game for someone hired to be a lapdog. Go back it up, Jared Banner. You were such an integral part of whatever the Cubs are (middling big-market team?), make this happen.

Daulton Varsho

Jul 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) makes a catch against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ll take him over Trent Grisham in centerfield and he should come cheaper. If they build this the right way, Varsho’s oscillating power bat – it tends to fluctuate wildly – wouldn’t worry me as much. You put him with a corner outfield like Suzuki and all of a sudden the pitching staff looks a lot better because it’s not a minefield with guys falling all over themselves in the grass.

Our buddy Dan Szymborski of fangraphs, brain behind their ZIPS model and lifelong O’s fan, made a pretty compelling case for Varsho on “The Daily Flock” and if they can’t trade Gunnar Henderson for Twins CF Byron Buxton, then this would be my Plan B for center. The fact Varsho has been in the AL East for a while is another plus.

Brandon Woodruff

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of lighting $13M-$19M on fire every year for Chris Bassitt, or Zach Eflin or Charlie Morton or Tomo Sugano or Kyle Gibson – moves that were obviously doomed in real time - let’s try a true value play.

This was a Cy Young arm until injuries hit and man, did they hit. But you know that when Elias made the trade for Corbin Burnes from the Brewers he was looking at this guy too – they were co-aces in Milwaukee at the time – and coming off a season that essentially died in July (yeah there was a mop-up inning in the World Series), he seems like a fit. Low-year one deal with a sizeable 2028 salary that vests if he hits certain thresholds?

Elias is getting shown up over and over by other small-market front offices that actually have a clue, and he’ll want to get into that game. The Brewers understand pitching and development in ways this feeble loser never could. He needs to go back to that well.

Jonah Heim

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) fields and throws the ball to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles need to solidify catcher and find someone to pair with Samuel Basallo and likely carry at least a split load, if not more. The former O’s farmhand has been on a decline since becoming an All-Star type with Texas in 2023, but there is still enough to like. Can catch 100 games if you need him to and help out at first base if something happens over there.

He understands the game and has worked with elite starters and can frame and do the little things. There is pop in the bat, though he has ended up chasing that too much in recent years, obviously a huge problem already with The Elias Way. But the crop is limited and Elias already missed out on a wave of deals last season for elite defensive catchers and Caros Narvaez had a rough stretch here after his trade from Boston in the Adley Rutschman package.

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