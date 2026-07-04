Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo is having a historically significant season in the history of young catchers, but all his manager wants to do is tell you what he could do better.

Basallo, just 21, was supposed to be eased into the majors after barely catching 200 games in the minors, but instead has started just four fewer games and caught just 40 fewer innings and continues to out-produce him with power at the plate. Basallo’s opposite-field, two-run homer on 3-0 count (already his 13th of the season) in the third was all the damage the Orioles’ quiet bats could muster but it was enough for a 3-0 win over the Reds at Great American Ballpark.

"He put a good swing on it and he was trying to go that way," manager Craig Albernaz said. "And he stayed with his approach and his plan and he drove it over the wall."

It was already the 13th time Basallo has homer in a game he has caught; per the Stathead function on baseballreference.com, no other catcher in MLB history (since 1871) under the age of 22 had more than seven homers in his first 60 games while catching. Basallo has more total bases than any catcher in MLB history – while catching – in the first 61 games of a career while still under age 22.

Funny you don’t hear much about that. It is an absolute anomaly for any player of this age to be catching this much and hitting for this much power in the history of the game (come back to Orioles On Si in the morning for a full breakdown on just how remarkable Basallo’s age 21 campaign has been).

"It's been awesome to watch," Albernaz said. "He's such a great hitter."

Rutschman, 28, failing baseball executive Mike Elias’s first ever draft pick (first-overall in 2019) got another day off from catching after the team was just off Thursday and with the team off again Monday and the All Star break looming. (Dude never plays and is incredibly overrated)

And he just missed 10 days after catching a routine throw from a second baseman off his helmet. But he’s allegedly the franchise and Elias had the gall to talk about not being able to picture winning without him when he's won nothing win him and he won't do an extension here and his deal is up ater 2027.

Rutschman is the superior catcher and Elias should be marketing him for trade to make room for Basallo; the recent workload, one could hope, speaks to that.

As for the Orioles other run, it came in the first inning when a double steal produced a wild throw from Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson – the most run-on catcher in MLB (Reds catchers can’t throw anyone out and must be targeted all weekend). Gunnar Henderson, taking well to the leadoff role, scored there but he also was picked off for the fifth time this season, which is beyond ridiculous, while stealing just seven bases – indicative of the Orioles systemic failures in fundamental baseball.

Three Was Enough

Starter Trevor Rogers was erratic and volatile but was able to pitch out of repeated trouble, continue a stretch of better results. His velo again ticked way up (over 97 mph) and he leaned into the four-seamer again,. He provided no length for a wounded bullpen that desperately needs it, walking five in five innings and a throwing just 57 strikes among his 93 pitches.

It wasn’t pretty but it was effective.

Rico Garcia had his best outing in weeks in relief and with closer Ryan Helsley out perhaps the rest of the season, Yennier Cano got the 8th and he too was in better form than recent outings. And Tyler Wells, who served as a closer early in his career, pitched the 9th (which we were hoping would be the case) with no issues.

Bird Seed

Albernaz said before the game that both Hesley and reliever Keegan Akin – both on the IL with elbow discomfort – are weighing their options but season-ending surgery for both wouldn’t be a surprise at this point. Helsley has been a total wash as a $14M signing, throwing just 15 innings, and Akin has been awful against lefties and righties … Anthony Nunez, who fell apart in Baltimore’s pen and was getting roughed up in AAA, was recalled … The Orioles also recalled Jeremiah Jackson and designated catcher Chadwick Tromp for assigning while re-signing depth catcher Sam Huff to a minor-league deal.