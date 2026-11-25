The Orioles, in essence, executed an expert trade on Tuesday.

Follow me here, but it’s essentially a three-team trade and it’s one in which embattled Orioles baseball czar Mike Elias came away as the immediate winner. Which is incredibly rare for him. Sure, injuries could impact all three of the teams involved in this pitching swap and The Baseball Gods just might still have it in for Elias, after eight seasons of largely tormenting Birdland with a ridiculous and endless rebuild.

But here are some facts that even the biggest Elias skeptic and biggest David Rubenstein (owner) skeptic – I am the president of that club – should rally behind. The signing of Freddy Peralta should be hailed and saluted, this certainly looks like Elias’s finest hour, and with any luck he is far from done and will be landing a legitimate lefty starter, soon – ideally one of these two studs, though we would settle for an upside play on this guy.

Essentially, on Tuesday, Elias secured a top 40-ish pick in the 2027 MLB draft, in exchange for letting the Cubs sign his former Opening Day starter – wildly erratic Trevor Rogers – and for almost the identical salary he plucked Peralta, a superior pitching in every way, shape and form, from the Rays, who won the AL East comfortable last season.

Whodathunkit from this front office?

Bravo.

Just how big of a win is it? Let’s compare the starter the Orioles let walk with the one they just signed. And we’ll get a few things out of the way – age is almost a wash; Peralta turns 31 in June and Rogers just turned 29. Both are essentially switching leagues – Rogers goes back to the NL for the first time since before the 2024 trade deadline and Peralta come to the Al, where he just landed at this year’s trade deadline.

Salary

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) speaks in a press conference after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers: Five-years, $120M

Peralta: Five-years, $125M ($10M signing bonus)

Verdict: Um, it’s so close to being identical we can go ahead and say it’s a wash. Negligible differences. Both are moving to somewhat quirky ballparks and the wind will play in Rogers’s favor some, for sure, but when you factor in that the Orioles get a comp pick in this exchange sorry, the financials are a win for The Birds.

Durability

Aug 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers: One season of 150 inning or more (2026). One full season spent in MLB (no MILB rehab stints) from start to finish (2026). Seven stints on the Injured List in his career including two in 2026.

Peralta: Four straight seasons of 165 IP or more. Peralta has not required an MILB rehab appearance since 2022. He has four IL stints in his career, and none since 2022.

Verdict: This is a first-round TKO for Elias.

Consistency

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers: Command and confidence oscillate wildly. Impact rookie with Marlins, drops to 5.80 ERA in 2022, demoted to AAA after four starts with Orioles ahead of 2024 trade deadline. Receives down-ballot Cy Young votes in 2025 after late recall. Rotation spot in question in early 2026 after deep funk, then rallies for a strong second half.

Peralta: Since becoming a fulltime starter in 2021, through 2025, Peralta registered an ERA between 2.81 and 3.65. He has made at least 28 starts in five of the last six seasons. Last season his ERA ballooned over 4.00 for the season for the first time, struggling to adjust early after his trade to the Mets.

Verdict: They stopped this fight in the second round. This is no contest.

Quality

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts in the locker room after defeating the Cleveland Guardians to advance to the World Series in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s just quantify the last four full seasons into one graphic. And while doing so let’s keep in mind that Peralta is 10th among all MLB starts in innings pitched since 2023 and top 25 in ERA and WHIP and K/9 and opposing OPS. Rogers wasn’t in the top 25 in International League starters during his two stints in AAA while with the Orioles.

A lot of it can be summed up in this graphic: https://www.sports-reference.com/stathead/tiny/Ej6n3.

Player W L ERA GS IP ERA+ FIP WHIP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9

Peralta 50-36 3.65 127 685.0 115 3.98 1.182 7.3 1.3 3.3 10.1

Rogers 22-27 3.71 77 421.2 111 3.63 1.228 8.3 0.9 2.8 8.0

Verdict: Elias all grows up. He all grows up. Now get a legit lefty and a legit centerfielder.

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