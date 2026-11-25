The Orioles deserve ample credit for signing frontline starter Freddy Peralta.

It’s a potential difference maker for them, he is a potential steal compared to the player he replaced who got a similar contract (Trevor Rogers) and brings a true pitbull mentality to a rotation that has been desperate for a true leader since Corbin Burnes departed. There is so much to like and it’s hard not to view this signing as a portal into an offseason that might transform this afterthought organization into something approximating a contender.

But when it comes to the Orioles, things are always tricky.

This ownership group, to this point, hasn’t been willing to push a top 10 payroll, so it’s hard to assume they will. Then again, adding a $125M starter a year after adding a $150M slugger does make you wonder if they might be committed to not settle for middling this time around. This would be an odd time to not push forward, right, this early in the offseason and with a lockout looming and with this team’s attendance in the tank to the point where they fired The Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash.

Call me crazy, but as someone hardwired to expect the worst from Orioles ownership and management and someone who is incredibly skeptical about all things related to this franchise succeeding with Elias in charge, this does feel like a springboard to more positive change. I am buying the possibility that they might not be done and, dare I say it, they might still make a few more moves that reasonable people could find smart or cogent of interesting.

But it’s going to require a bit more spending.

So where are they now and what else could this offseason include?

Pondering The Payroll

Jun 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein high fives fans during the seventh inning stretch against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At this point, Spotrac is projecting a current cash payroll around $170M. This would be a team record. And it currently projects to being 14th in MLB. But, well, with an impasse afoot and a lockout that could lack weeks or months ... or, well, whatever … it’s difficult to know exactly where teams will end up stacking up.

A while back we estimated that this ownership group, as loaded with billionaires as it is, could afford to run a $200M payroll and take a gamble that the corresponding improved product could get 2M people back to Camden Yards to make it worthwhile. It’s also fair to assume, with the Truist Club empty and attendance in the tank, that Rubenstein might be quasi-serious about competing financially and in the standings.

This would never be about trying to add a Tark Skubal type, but it could include taking on another starting pitcher worth about $20M a year on a short-term deal. Oh, say landing someone like Shane McClanahan or Eduardo Rodriquez as a rental. Could they withstand peddling young and cheap players (Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser) to take on a legitimate salary, like, say a $20M bat in Ketel Marte that has garnered MVP attention in the past?

Or maybe putting $10M into someone like Daulton Varsho manning centerfield? Or moving Gunnar Henderson, at $10M or so, to take on a $15M-$20M salary in return?

Maybe I’m a sucker. Perhaps I’m letting my guard down too much. But those kinds of moves feel more necessary than ever now. Elias knows from wasting one season of Burnes that it will take more than major starting pitcher – even of real quality – to finally put this team in position to win a playoff game or a playoff series under his guidance.

Maybe $170M isn’t the ceiling and maybe they haven’t just topped out. Color me fully engaged to find out after expecting the worst.

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