Orioles linked to 2 Twins pitchers as trade targets

The Baltimore Orioles have a great chance to round out the holes in their roster this offseason and put themselves in a great position to become contenders to win the AL East and potentially make a deep run into the postseason for 2026.

But for that to become a reality, they'll need many of their talented position players to play a lot better next season than they did in 2025, especially stars like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Jackson Holliday. If that happens, then the Orioles are probably one or two shrewd free agency signings away from being a force to be reckoned with in the American League once again, just like they were in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

But Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office will need to get busy soon if they're to make that a reality. Then again, patience is often vital when it comes to finding the right fit. While pouncing on players at the beginning of free agency is a compelling option, it may result in overpaying for guys and being forced to move on from someone else who might have made more sense in hindsight.

Also important to remember is that free agency isn't the only way to bolster a team's roster. Trades are also a key component of each offseason, and could be the best way for Baltimore to add starting pitching.

Insider Connects Two Twins Starters to Orioles in Potential Trade

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand mentioned two starting pitchers from the same team as potential trade targets for Baltimore in a November 10 article.

"To add one of the top starters, Elias will have to go outside of what has been his comfort zone, though there may be controllable trade candidates – Joe Ryan... and Pablo López are under control through 2027... who might be available if the Orioles are willing to move some of their young talent," Feinsand wrote.

Both Ryan and Lopez have been viewed as trade candidates for a while, as many expected both to be dealt before the 2025 trade deadline.

Ryan finished 2025 with a 13-10 record, a 3.41 ERA, and 194 strikeouts in 171 innings pitched, while Lopez produced a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts (because he missed much of the season with a shoulder strain).

While neither of these guys has a major name, both could be solid additions to the front of Baltimore's rotation heading into 2026.

