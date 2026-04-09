Orioles’ Zach Eflin Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

During the offseason, the Baltimore Orioles made an effort to improve their starting rotation. This included trading for Shane Baz, signing Chris Bassitt, and re-signing last year’s Opening Day starter, Zach Eflin. Now, just twelve games into the season, that rotation depth is already being put to the test.

Last Friday, Eflin was removed from his first start of the season against the Texas Rangers. It was also Eflin’s first start since July 2025, just before he was placed on the injured list and missed the rest of the season due to a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure. The Orioles re-signed Eflin on December 28th to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2027.

Orioles announce RHP Zach Eflin had successful right elbow UCL reconstruction (Tommy John surgery) today with Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) April 8, 2026

After starting last season as the team’s Opening Day starter, Eflin entered 2026 as the number five starter in the O’s rotation. He pitched just shy of four innings in his season debut before exiting the game with right elbow discomfort. Through 3.2 innings, Eflin had struck out seven batters, while walking two and allowing a solo home run.

Earlier this week, Eflin was placed on the 60-Day IL by the Orioles as he sought out a second opinion on his injury. Just one day after meeting with Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, Eflin underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. The 32-year-old’s season is over after just one start, and his status with the Orioles in 2027 is very much in question.

In a matter of days, the Orioles’ pitching situation has changed from a strength to a major concern. Chris Bassitt has struggled in his two starts, allowing ten runs and six walks, while posting a 14.21 ERA and 2.84 WHIP. Brandon Young pitched in a spot start on Monday, picking up the win with five innings of solid work. After the game, he was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for the acquisition of LHP Nick Raquet from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here is the last pitch Zach Eflin threw before he exited the game with an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/nD6HrTBmyt — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 31, 2026

The team’s bullpen has also been stricken by the injury bug early on in the season. Normally, the Orioles would be able to pull some arms from the pen to start games until they can figure out Eflin’s replacement. But with Andrew Kitteridge, Keegan Akin, Yaramil Hiraldo, and now Dietrich Enns all on the IL, the Orioles find their relief corps extremely thin.

The likely candidates to replace Eflin in the rotation are Young, Dean Kremer, and Cade Povich. Both Young and Povich have already made starts for the team this year, while Kremer has made a lone start at Triple-A Norfolk. Baltimore could also look externally at the trade market or dip into free agency, where names like Frankie Montas and Lucas Giolito remain unsigned.

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