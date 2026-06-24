Orioles No Hit Through Five Innings, While Baz Struggles In 5-1 Defeat

Perhaps we should have seen this coming.

Perhaps, this was the most perfectly on-brand way possible for the Orioles to reach the midpoint of their eighth season under befuddled baseball executive Mike Elias. Unable to string anything sustained together, capable of baffling results even when things appeared to set up best for them, and looking anything but a real World Series contender.

It’s probably fitting that they sit five-games under .500 after 81 games, following a miserable, 5-1, defeat to the Angels at Angels Stadium. Feels about right that they were unable to win more than three in a row during that entire stretch as they oscillate wildly from night to night in their productivity at the plate, same as always (13 strikeouts Tuesday).

Of course, after finally leading after one inning in two straight games the Orioles (38-43) would be no hit through five innings by a starter who brought a season ERA just under 13.00 into this game, with a career ERA just under 10.00. Surely, this would be the time for big offseason rotation piece Shane Baz to revert to his worst tendencies – prone to the big inning with his resurgent knuckle curve pounded had.

That’s just who they are.

Even allowing for some of the lineup issues – Adley Rutschman on the concussion IL; Blaze Alexander – the best hitter in MLB since April 28 – unavailable after fouling a ball off his knee Monday – it’s somewhat unfathomable that they allowed Ryan Johnson, a second-round pick in 2024 who was rushed to the majors (it’s just what the Angels do) to toy with them for six innings.

This kid has mostly been used as a reliver and was crushed for 12 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings last season and mustered more than 10 outs once previously in his career and had never gone more than five innings before. Yet he allowed just two runners in six innings of work (one walk and one hit) and he owned the Orioles throughout, striking out eight.

"He was spotting up with all his pitches,” rookie skipper Craig Albernaz said of rookie post-game. “The split was really tough for our guys … he threw a ton of strikes. We didn’t have an answer for him.”

This was a swing-and-miss tour de force by the O’s (21 through eight innings; maybe they thought this was getaway day?), reverting to their worst form trying to launch everything. Believe it or not, somehow, Johnson struck out everyone in the starting lineup save for 21-year-old catcher Samuel Basallo. It was a pretty meek and pathetic way to end an ugly first half., though Albernaz tried to defend their approach after.

"Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposing pitcher," Albernaz said, not up to dole out any of that tough love he saves for a 21-year-old kid a few weeks back.

Baltimore mustered a run off the Angels bullpen in the seventh but blew an opportunity to do more damage with men on base, and now will need to win on Wednesday to take this series and clinch a winning road trip.

Baz Was Bad

The mound wasn’t nearly as kind to Baz. He didn’t have much Tuesday.

He’s been cutting down on the longball that haunted him into May, but surrendered a two-run shot three batters into the game, a sign of what was to come. Baz fell apart in the fifth inning, giving up three runs or more in an inning for the 16th time this season, pretty staggering (he also leads MLB in doubles allowed).

"Made a couple of bad pitches," Baz conceeded.

The Angels were super aggressive, with four straight hits to open the inning (twice jumping the first pitch) and Jorge Soler capped it at 5-0 with a sac fly. The top of the order – Zach Neto, Vaughn Grissom and Nolan Schanuel – went five-for-nine off Baz with four RBIs and four runs scored. Baz has been attacked early in games far too often.

“It just seems like the past couple of starts,” Albernaz said, “he’s trying to settle into the game ... instead of pushing the tempo and pushing the pace. That’s when he’s at his best.”

Baz allowed eight hits in five innings and seven hard hit balls and he closed the first half with a 4.31 ERA, not what Elias must have had in mind when he gave up a bundle of prospects for him and then made him the rarest of Oriole who gets a contract extension.

Bird Seed

Jackson Holliday remained out again with a groin tweak he picked up on the road trip. After missing most of the season with a broken hand, he’s appeared in just 29 games … With the walking wounded, $19M man Tyler O’Neill served as the DH and of course struck out twice. He now sports a .183 batting average and .544 OPS, with 40 strikeouts (in 131 at bats), two homers and eight runs batted in.

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