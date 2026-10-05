Orioles Rotation Enters Offseason With Multiple Question Marks

The Baltimore Orioles rotation was, essentially a league-average unit. It ranked 17th among 30 MLB teams this season with a 4.26 ERA, so there’s a ton of room for improvement if the front office is willing to make some sacrifices and invest time and resources on it.

There’s a problem, though: there’s not much to work with these days. Trevor Rogers, who led Orioles starters with 3.8 fWAR, is a free agent after the World Series. The same goes for Chris Bassitt, who posted a serviceable 4.59 ERA with a 4.31 FIP.

It’s fair to say the O’s are entering the offseason with more than their fair share of question marks in the rotation. If there’s baseball next year, we might see some new faces in the staff.

Who Is Still Under Contract Among Starting Pitchers?

Well, the Orioles do have some interesting arms. Shane Baz had arguably one of his best seasons as a major leaguer, making more than 30 starts for the second straight year and posting a career-high 3.3 fWAR. His 4.11 ERA might not look that impressive, but his 3.62 FIP was much better.

If Baz can regain some of his strikeout power, he could be primed for a big campaign next year. It’s a big ‘if’, but there's no doubt that Baz is a foundational piece for the Orioles at this point.

We can’t overlook Brandon Young’s breakout campaign in 2026. The right-hander posted a 3.56 ERA in 156.2 innings in his second year as an MLB starter, after slumping to a 6.24 ERA last year. The 28-year-old doesn’t have overpowering stuff, but knows how to pitch and could be a solid back-end guy for Baltimore over the long haul.

Also around is left-hander Cade Povich. At this point, he is a rather uninspiring option, having posted a 4.38 ERA in 2026, with a 4.99 FIP and a 17.5 strikeout rate in eight games (seven starts).

What About Kyle Bradish’s Sports Hernia Surgery?

Bradish took a step back in comparison to his performance in the previous three seasons with a 4.12 ERA and a 4.36 FIP. The good news, however, is that he was able to make 29 starts and pitch 155 innings, as he hadn’t hit those marks since 2023.

The right-hander went under the knife to repair a sports hernia injury that plagued him during the last month. He should be able to recover in a few weeks and have a normal offseason.

A healthy, motivated Bradish can post an ERA below 3.00. He has done it already. Will he be healthy enough to return to that level in 2027?

Can The Orioles Retain Rogers?

Rogers is set to hit the market after the conclusion of the Fall Classic. The Orioles absolutely need him back and are surely going to extend a qualifying offer to him. If he rejects it, Baltimore will have to compete with plenty of contenders looking for his services.

Rogers’ 4.03 ERA doesn’t do justice to how good he was in 2026. His 3.45 FIP is a much more accurate number, as are his 22.5 percent strikeout rate and his elite 5.6 percent walk rate.

The left-hander has the potential to be much, much better next year from a run-prevention standpoint. He needs to agree to return, though, and that should be high in Mike Elias’ list of offseason priorities.

Can Trey Gibson Win A Place In The 2027 Rotation?

Trey Gibson finished the year with a 6.13 ERA in 39.2 innings in the majors. That’s certainly not very encouraging, but sometimes, we need to look beyond the numbers to understand some things.

Most of his struggles were in May and June. Back then, he was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk and worked on some adjustments, simplifying his delivery and improving his control and command. He also appeared to be throwing harder:

Orioles RHP prospect Trey Gibson one-upped himself in the 2nd inning, hitting 98.2 mph on this 4-seam fastball -- a new fastest pitch of his MLB career: https://t.co/DUQ0lo3vbP pic.twitter.com/9KsGfQxKWD — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) September 23, 2026

He then got a cool opportunity to show off some of his gains and did exactly that on September 23 against the Blue Jays. That day, he pitched six frames and allowed no runs on three hits and two walks, fanning seven.

He has a big arm with a fastball that averages 95 mph, above the league average. His place on the 2027 Orioles depends entirely on how many impactful pitching additions the team can make, but he could be an option if he keeps up some of his gains.

What About Anthony Eyanson And Joseph Dzierwa?

The Orioles have two exciting pitching prospects in the high minors: Anthony Eyanson, who came over to Baltimore in the Adley Rutschman trade, and left-hander Joseph Dzierwa.

Eyanson finished the 2026 campaign with an insane 1.54 ERA in 99.1 innings between High-A and, mostly, Double-A with the Boston Red Sox and the O’s. Dzierwa, Baltimore’s second-round pick last year, posted a 2.27 ERA in 131 frames between the same levels.

MLB time for these two future aces in the first half of the 2027 campaign seems to be a bit premature, but the second half is definitely not out of the question, not if they keep dominating the high minors.

Are There Other Under-The-Radar Arms Who Could Potentially Join The 2027 Rotation?

Besides the already mentioned names, there’s a chance that pitchers such as Luis De León, Michael Forret, and Néstor Germán make some starts for the 2027 O’s. Of course, we can’t rule out role change experiments and under-the-radar signings.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Orioles, as they have to deal with the looming lockout and their own pitching needs.