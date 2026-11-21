If you were going to create a prototype of a Mike Elias trade target, it would be Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman.

He is young enough (27), and certainly cheap enough (three more years of arbitration control under the current CBA) and offers almost nothing besides, pure, raw, power. He strikes out at an alarming clip by any standard, and especially for a team that’s made sickening swing-and-miss in every critical situation its brand. Goodman would do nothing to address the team’s glaring defensive deficiencies and offers nothing in terms of athleticism or going first-to-third or stealing a base.

He is another right-handed power-over-everything bat (Pete Alonso does get on base, but still, and then there’s Coby Mayo, Tyler O’Neill, Christian Encarnacion-Strand) who can’t work a walk and will be moving to a ballpark that has sapped almost everyone of right-sided power – thank Elias and Sig for butchering Camden Yards twice! – except for Alonso, who has rare opposite-field skills that are sorely lacking in Goodman’s profile.

So, yeah, this is exactly the kind of player the Orioles would be avoiding at all costs if there was any degree of introspection going on there (there isn't; it's the same 'ol grift) or if the new fake “GM” was anything but another puppet (he is exactly that, Assistant GM No. 4). So, yeah I take this one seriously.

Don’t waste your time on the scoop-jockey drivel about David Rubenstein maybe secretly covering a top 10 payroll, or the Randy Arozarena pablum ... but would I buy Elias mortgaging several interesting pitching prospects to see how far Goodman could hit a baseball – and how many times he could strikeout trying to do it? – oh absolutely.

Elias checked in early this offseason, according to Big Baseball Media, and he could easily do so again. Here’s why that should scare anyone who cares about this franchise ever winning anything again (especially with Goodman coming off shoulder surgery, and Elias possibly thinking that could make him cheaper to land):

Wrong Offensive Profile

Baseball Savant

Let’s just get this out of the way for starters about Goodman. He’s got big holes in his game. We’re talking bottom 7th percentile in strikeouts and bottom 4% in swing-and-miss and bottom 5% in chase … But he can hit 40 homers and pantomime a catcher (a position Elias keeps butchering and has zero feel for, like most now going on 10 years here. This is an Elias fever dream come to life.

This guy hit .199 off fastballs in his All Star campaign (all his damage is against sliders and sinkers) and has become even more launch-angle driven than most playing home games at Coors Field. Just how Elias likes them – he is under the ball 30% of the time – well about the MLB average – and is well below the mean in line-drive percentage. Oh, and that .310 OBP last year, that’s gotta have Mikey hot and bothered. For his career its .299. No thanks.

The more I study this cat – who I saw hit a ball to dead center in Reading a few years back about as far as I’ve seen a ball hit in a MILB game (and we got to a lot) – the more worried I become about Elias making this happen.

Can He Conquer Sig’s Wall?

Baseball Savant

Yeah, he crushes stuff … but this ain’t The Polar Bear.

Of Goodman's 41 homers last year (that figure would be 36 at OPCY per Statcast), 29 were to left field, and just three to right field. He doesn’t have the swing to chase The Flag Court and this is a dead-pull, flyball swing. He puts the ball in the air to the opposite field 16% of the time; the average MLB player does it 19% of the time, Alonso did it about 22% of the time at Camden Yards last season.

If this guy ain’t hitting homers he ain’t doing nothing. Especially not behind the plate. And a lot of those homers above were with a dead pull guy mashing in the high altitude.

Not A Good Glove

Aug 4, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) catches a foul ball in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman doesn’t offer anything special behind the plate. Not a huge arm, not elite accuracy. We’re looking at 17th percentile in caught stealing outs above average and just 40% framing, which is something several industry people have told me is a must with the O’s staff and an area that has to improve from 2026.

He’s in the bottom 29% in blocking. He isn’t known for being some genius calling a game. He’s made strides with his defense and intangibles but not enough to value it, and the Orioles are where player development goes to die. They need the real thing, not a project back there.

All of that coupled with the redundancies in his RH bat, leave me disinterested in this. Go sign Jonah Heim and get a far better catcher who hits from both sides of the plate and can hit the ball far enough, too. I could see a move like this being brutal, and not a great fit as a partner for young catcher Samuel Basallo.

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