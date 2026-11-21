The Orioles desperately want you to believe that they have learned poignant and meaningful lessons from nearly a decade of being a joke franchise under Mike Elias.

They want you to believe that they are in on everything going in MLB before this league shuts down, indefinitely, for another work stoppage, and they want you to pretend David Rubenstein doesn’t own this team and that they are mulling a top 10 payroll (honestly, a scoop jockey was vacant enough to peddle this for them even after Elias said the quiet part out loud). They want to be associated with every top free agent and trade target, within reason, and to let mega-agent Scott Boras use them as a Trojan horse as much as possible.

They know their team stinks and their manager is over his head and that they are total failures when it comes to player development (but hey, we fired Matt Blood!), and they can’t sell tickets anymore based on reality and the current roster is a laughingstock. So, they want you to buy into (false) hope. They want to sell a future that will never become reality because it’s Elias’s perpetual grift and it’s the only card they can play when you are a bottom 10 team in baseball since June 21, 2024.

That’s The Elias Way.

With that in mind, they are going to continue to be linked to a panorama of players by various media entities between now and the lockout next month. These four potential targets must be avoided at all costs, should be on the “do not acquire list” but also carry some unique appeal to Elias, which makes them fraught with peril.

Randy Arozarena

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates at second base after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be a calamity in left field at Camden Yards. Let us count the ways.

First of all, he may have a softer market than expected because he has a unique personality that has led him to bounce around, and going into an age 32 season his acceleration and athleticism is not what it once was to cover up warts. And his 2026 campaign was an outlier in terms of how much contract he made and that he got on base 38% of the time (after two years at 33%).

He has been prone to exceedingly boneheaded moments, baseball IQ is not his hallmark, and he eschews fundamentals far too often to chase stuff (pitches, an extra base, whatever). His profile it littered with the kind of bad ball that has defined Elias’s roster construction, and he is a bad left fielder and OPCY puts a centerfield-like burden on the LF. Just look at this:

Baseball Savant

As he pushes his mid-30s on a long-term deal, that baserunning value will go down and he strikes me as exactly the kind of guy who is going to push it with that stuff longer than he should. When the Rays sell a guy like this, when they did, they tend to be right and that was a while back now.

Way too much swing and miss. Another redundant right-handed bat that relies heavily on power to carry it, and that is clearly slowing down. In 2023, Arozarena destroyed fastballs (.261 AVG/.552 SLG). Since then, its: .218/.374; .213/.461; .176, 382). Don’t see him bringing out the best in whomever is stuck in centerfield with him and could be an awkward fit in the clubhouse, too.

Even at a somewhat reduced price this is too big of a ticket for this skillset.

Luis Robert Jr.

Sep 3, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We just saw this movie; it tanked.

Constant soft tissue issues and can’t hit the post and has vastly declining speed-impact metrics and fielding metrics. They just lit $5M on fire to claim him on waivers and he never seemed like he wanted to be here (remember the lineups coming out so late in Colorado and the immediate injury once he finally did play?)

Elias got a new medical team, finally. So, what? He still hired these people. No reason to suspect they will be any good, either. We don’t fix broken things around here, we break previously fixed things (Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, etc.). His swing and spray chart looks like just the kind of guy playing home games trying to conquer Sig's Wall in left will cripple (at least Taylor Ward could work walks):

Baseball Savant

La Pantera has played 120 games in a season one time in his career, with all the injuries you cannot count on him to steal 20-30 bases like he used to and he already showed you he would be a clown show in left field in Camden Yards. This team desperately needs two everyday outfielders and this guy will miss more time than he plays.

I don’t care how cheap he comes; this isn’t it for the 2027 Orioles (and I absolutely could see Elias doing this). This is now three straight seasons with an OPS+ under 100. This is another badly deficient right-handed bat. When will Elias stop chasing the ghost of Eloy Jimenez (that alone was grounds for termination)? Robert falls out of bed averaging over a strikeout per game and has a .312 OBP. Get out of here.

No wonder Elias is smitten.

Matthew Boyd

Sep 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of all the lefties they are rumored to fancy via the media, and really of all the starters period, this is the one I bet they settle on … Because he is the most likely to blow up. And he has ties to the new fake “GM” who, with all of these Cubs on the open market, is going to beg his boss to sign one of them so Banner can claim it and show how important he is (actually, he’s gotta go through the true beacon of baseball operations – Catie Griggs – to get that budget, we figure, but he started sucking up to her before he even got hired.

Few execs in modern sports history – not just baseball, any sport - are worse at anything than Elias is at picking 33–to-36-year-old starting pitchers with anything to offer at all. It’s truly stupefying both how committed he is to this bit, and had rancid his results always are. A lefty who throws a tad harder than most other free agent southpaws, but who can’t pitch off his fastball at all, will get destroyed as his velo dips. Peep the fastball run value:

Matthew Boyd Doesn't Miss Bats | Baseball Savant

He is about to turn 36, he’s not a ground-ball guy, and he is bottom quarter of all MLB pitchers in swing-and-miss: way too many balls in play with this horrific defense behind him.

This looks like a guy who is going to lose it all at once, when it starts to go. This looks like total collapse – like Charlie Morton or Chris Bassitt or Kyle Gibson - on the horizon. Not a slow decay. Had a run of five straight seasons from 2020-2024 where he failed to log 80 innings – and he had some good fortune and incredible OF defense backing him up last year (.265 XBA; .241 actual; 3.91 ERA and 4.21 FIP).

Of all the options they are linked to, watch this be the one who gets the $12M for one year or whatever they have dangling out there. (This is the budget lefty they should sign).

Hunter Goodman

Sep 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that it would require several young starting pitching prospects to land him at age 27, coming off a 40-homer season with three years of control, should have been enough to keep Elias away. Of course, he had to make those exploratory phone calls and his conduits in the media sure are pumping this as a viable option. So consider yourself warned.

I think I’m going to be sick.

There is nothing in this profile that doesn’t give me pause, across the board. If you were going to create a "perfect" catcher to personify every broken prism in Elias’s warped scouting lens, it’s this slugger. The fact he would be another right-handed power-uber alles bat is really a chef’s kiss. Try reading this and still thinking this is a good idea to even consider.

Stay away. Please, stay away.

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