Brewers Stars Have Plan for Facing Padres Flamethrower Mason Miller in NLDS

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers are battling it out in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

The Padres entered the series as the hottest team in baseball, and present a major challenge to the 103-win Brewers.

If Game 1 was any indication, this series will be an epic one for a variety of reasons — and one of them is definitely the star power.

On the Padres side alone, San Diego has a ton of stars who are ready to shine on the biggest stage, but none may be as impactful as Mason Miller.

Miller is arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in the league, and Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is treating him as such.

Turang revealed his plan when he eventually faces Miller in the NLDS.

"I would say, it's like a heavy fastball. That's how I would look at it. It's heavy and it's coming at you at 104, 103 [mph]," Turang said.

"There's some guys who throw 100 and it doesn't always feel like 100 and there's some guys who throw 100 and it feels like 100. It's proven over his career."

Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers was more in awe of Miller's physical traits.

"He's a big-ass dude, too. So that doesn't help your cause," Bauers joked. "But, no, obviously he's the best in the game. I think the mentality is try to have a good at-bat. Whatever happens after that is whatever happens."

How Dominant Has Mason Miller Been in 2026?

Not many batters have had much success against Miller this season.

He combines a blistering 101 mph fastball with a devastating 88 mph slider that generates a staggering whiff rate of over 56%.

The 2026 season was one of Miller's best, and the numbers tell the story.

In 66 appearances this season, he posted a 1.67 ERA, recorded 129 strikeouts, a 0.90 WHIP and 38 saves in 41 opportunities across 70 innings.

Miller already made MLB history in the wild-card series. The 28-year-old recorded his 10th career postseason strikeout against just the 12th batter he's faced.

That's the fewest batters faced to reach 10 career strikeouts in postseason history.

If the Padres offense can get a lead going into the ninth inning, the Padres will feel good, knowing they have baseball's best closer trotting out of the bullpen to secure the win.

The Brewers best approach against Miller? Do what they did in Game 1, and don't let him enter the game.

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