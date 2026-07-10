Padres Notes: SD Loses Veteran to Angels, Mason Miller Talks Trade Rumors, Joe Musgrove Progress

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-1, on Thursday night, dropping back below .500 at 46-47 and splitting the four-game series with their National League West rivals.

The Padres struck first in the bottom of the second inning on a solo home run by Manny Machado, his 19th of the season. However, that would be the extent of the Padres offense on Thursday night, as they recorded just two more hits, singles from Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

On the pitching side of things, right-hander Griffin Canning allowed two runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings of work as the starter. Yuki Matsui then allowed another run in relief before Bradgley Rodriguez, Wandy Peralta and Adrian Morejon combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Padres lost a recently-released veteran to the Los Angeles Angels. The utility man wasted no time finding a new home after being cut by San Diego, and will hope to get an MLB opportunity in Anaheim.

In other news, All-Star closer Mason Miller addressed his name coming up in trade rumors with the deadline less than a month away. For now, he's not believing anything he's hearing.

“It’s not real,” Miller said. “It’s just rumors that aren’t based on fact.”

Finally, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove finally took his first big step toward a return, throwing off the mound. While Musgrove remains a ways away from getting back to the Padres rotation, he's at least starting to show signs of substantial progress.

“It was pretty much fastballs only,” Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I threw a couple of my other [pitches], but mainly just like a 80% touch-and-feel kind of bullpen.”

Musgrove will continue to progress in bullpens before facing live hitters multiple times. Then, he'll head out on a rehab assignment, where he'll build himself up before hopefully finally making his season debut.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose 7-Year MLB Veteran to Angels Immediately After Release

Padres' Mason Miller Addresses Being Involved in Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

Padres' Joe Musgrove Takes First Big Step Toward Return

Padres' Michael King Has Blunt Assessment of First Half

Former Padres Top Prospect Traded for Juan Soto Cut By Nationals

Padres Tweets of the Day

El Capitán 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VgujrjrJEG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 10, 2026

Nobody has ever hit 30 homers while hitting .190 or worse. Machado has 19 homers, and is batting .191. https://t.co/mLkrWNosB6 — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 10, 2026

Happy birthday, Uncle Teddy! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TaU3AvMnQo — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 9, 2026

Fermin the DH again in second rehab game. https://t.co/Py1ZMWyVcS — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) July 9, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.