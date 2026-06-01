How Are Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease, Other Former Padres Doing With New Teams?

The San Diego Padres saw a big roster shakeup this offseason, with multiple key players leaving the team in free agency.

Here is an update on how a few of them have been performing with their new teams so far in 2026.

Luis Arráez, San Francisco Giants

The free agency of Luis Arráez was a strange one, with the veteran saying that the Padres did want him back. But Arráez eventually signed with the San Francisco Giants on a one-year, $12 million deal.

His defense was questioned over the offseason, leading to multiple teams not signing him. But Arráez has turned into one of the game's best defenders at second base while hitting .321 with two home runs, 23 runs batted in and an OPS of .785.

The Padres have been linked to a reunion with Arráez at the trade deadline, but that remains to be seen. If the Padres never wanted him to leave in the first place, the front office could look to rectify the mistake of letting him walk in free agency.

Dylan Cease, Toronto Blue Jays

The big loss for the Padres over the winter was ace Dylan Cease leaving town to sign a massive seven-year, $210 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. There were rumors all year that Cease wouldn't be returning, but his departure left the starting rotation with a clear hole.

So far with Toronto, Cease has been very good, making 11 starts and recording an ERA of 3.05 with 92 strikeouts over 62 innings of work. Cease has looked the part as the ace for the Blue Jays, and he's reminded the league of how strong he can be on the mound.

The right-hander was a key piece to the Padres' rotation after being acquired right before Opening Day in 2024. Cease is missed on the Padres, but the team wanted to shed salary last winter.

Ryan O'Hearn, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Padres landed Ryan O'Hearn at the trade deadline last year, so his time with the team was limited. But he did help the offense down the stretch of the season before he left for the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason.

O'Hearn has been great for the Pirates, hitting .294 with eight home runs and 30 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .850. The former All-Star would have been a good addition to the current Padres roster, but the front office didn't want to pay up.

Robert Suarez, Atlanta Braves

Robert Suarez signed with the Atlanta Braves over the offseason on a three-year, $45 million deal. While he hasn't been the closer for Atlanta, he has helped the Braves bullpen greatly.

In 25 appearances, Suarez has posted an incredible ERA of 0.71, while recording four saves. Suarez has helped the Braves get back into contention, as his first year with the team has been outstanding.

Last season, Suarez was one of three relievers from the Padres to be named to the All-Star team. His time in San Diego was good, but the organization couldn't afford him.

They're doing just fine at the closer position this year.

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