The San Diego Padres enjoyed a career year from first baseman Ty France in 2026 after he started the season on a minor league contract.

He's now looking to be compensated for it.

For the first time in his baseball life, France is a highly sought-after free agent. He hit .295 with a career-high 21 home runs and 4.5 bWAR in 2026. He even collected a few National League MVP votes, finishing in 26th place.

According to The Athletic's MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, France is looking towards the reigning NLCS MVP when it comes to what his next contract may look like.

"Ty France is aiming for a three-year contract with an annual average value between the $14.5 million in the Jake Bauers deal earlier this month and the $20 million AAV from Jorge Polanco’s pact last offseason, people familiar with the first baseman’s market said," the two insiders wrote.

"France is not asking for more than Bauers’ four-year, $58 million contract from the Boston Red Sox. While it’s possible a two-year arrangement gets a deal done for France, some teams have talked three-year concepts with him, as well."

Why Ty France's Desired Contract is Bad News for Padres

This is bad news for a Padres team that desperately needs starting pitching help (which won't be cheap on the open market), and greatly benefited from a breakout season from the first baseman they once drafted back in 2015. It could be difficult to retain France on this type of deal while also filling an entire starting rotation.

France's market value, according to Spotrac, is listed at $16.4 million AAV, about $300,000 more than he has made throughout the entirety of his eight-year career. Though France is not looking for the same deal Bauers received, the full contract prediction is a three-year, $49.3 million deal, which is not too far off.

Bauers also had himself quite the season after six years of mediocrity, hitting .266 with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .874 OPS, all of which were career highs.

France has spoke in the past about his free agency intentions, and has remained firm on wanting to play the market and collect what makes the most sense for him and his situation.

“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic earlier this month. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”

Though starting the season in San Diego on a minor league deal was more urgent while his wife was with child, he has more flexibility at this stage of his life and intends to make the most of his free agency.

“It’s not like I need to be in one place,” France said. “We had the babies; we have a little more freedom now to be able to move around the country. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of it.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.