Padres' Joe Musgrove Looking to Expedite Return Process

The San Diego Padres are hoping to get right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove back on the mound soon following a long injury recovery process.

Musgrove has yet to throw a pitch for the Padres this season after suffering a setback in his recovery during spring training. The veteran right-hander missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he's been trying to work his way back ever since.

His process has been fairly challenging, with Musgrove's elbow not cooperating in the manner that he would have liked. Nobody could have foreseen him being out as long as he has this season, but the veteran is getting closer to a return.

Musgrove is on track to start throwing to batters next week, and he said he's "trying to expedite that process a little bit". He also said he's pain-free after his bullpen sessions,

“I feel like I’m recovering really well,” Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… [That] is different than it’s been for the past handful of months.”

Musgrove has been taking a patient approach to his recovery, making sure that he is fully ready to go before taking the next step. The right-hander has plans to help the Padres make a run at the postseason in the second half of the season, but he can only do that if he's healthy.

“Obviously we want to get back here as soon as possible,” Musgrove said. “So, being smart along the way but probably skipping a few of the extra lives and the extra [simulated] games. Just try to get right to it. … I think in a month I can make up a lot of ground and get in a really good spot."

The Padres have also been without Nick Pivetta with an elbow injury, leaving the starting rotation thin. Pivetta is said to be a few weeks ahead of Musgrove in terms of recovery, with both pitchers expected back sometime in August.

But Musgrove also won't rush back, saying that his return timeline will depend on where the team is. Currently, the Padres find themselves 3.5 games back of a playoff spot, and this could determine how quickly he gets back on the mound.

However, Musgrove won't shut himself down even if the Padres are out of the playoff race. The veteran hasn't pitched in a major league game since 2024, so getting any reps can make a difference moving forward.

“It’s going to be somewhat dictated on where we’re at and the plan of the team. But I’ll tell you right now, I’m not going to shut down just because we’re out of it," Musgrove said. "It’s really important for me to get back and pitch and earn my stay here. Obviously, I’m not going to force things and rush things back if there is no race. But I want to get back, and I want to pitch this year.”

It's been a long road for Musgrove, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. If he can get back to being his All-Star self, the Padres' rotation could be given a major boost.

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