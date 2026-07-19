Padres' Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta Take Major Steps Toward Return

The San Diego Padres could be getting some major reinforcements in the starting rotation very soon.

San Diego has seen multiple injuries take place to their starters this year, limiting the overall ceiling of the team. Veteran right-hander Joe Musgrove has been out for the entire season, while Nick Pivetta has only made four starts on the year.

Both pitchers have been dealing with elbow injuries, keeping them out of the rotation. But each starter has now taken another step toward a return, and the Padres could be getting some help in the rotation.

Musgrove and Pivetta both threw an "up-down" at the Padres complex this week. This means that each starter was able to throw 15-20 pitches before sitting down for a rest, to then throw 15-20 more in a simulation of two innings.

The recovery process has been very long for each starter, but this is the next step in their return. Padres manager Craig Stammen was excited about the latest update, giving more insight into where the two are in their recovery.

“They came out of it healthy and rock and rolling, so they’re taking the next steps,” Stammen said. “Very important step. I think the next step is probably getting closer to facing live hitters.”

If all goes to plan, both pitchers could look to face live hitters next week. This would put the timeline for a return in August, with rehab assignments coming after that.

Nick Pivetta Injury Update

Pivetta has been out since mid-April, when he left his fourth start of the year early due to a flexor strain in his right elbow. The Padres were expecting Pivetta to be the leader of the staff this season, so losing him for an extended period of time has been tough.

The veteran's road to recovery has been long, but this new update is great news for the Padres.

Joe Musgrove Injury Update

Musgrove suffered a setback in his elbow during spring training, and it's kept him out ever since. The veteran missed the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery recovery, so this was a blow to the rotation plans.

His progression back to health has been frustrating, with Musgrove's elbow not cooperating at times. But this new update is great to hear, as the Padres could use Musgrove for the stretch run of the season.

“If we were gonna bounce a ball, that bouncing of the elbow is where I get a lot of pain,” Musgrove said last month. “And to be able to throw a ball with good intensity and be able to spin the ball and put the ball where I want location-wise, I need to be able to bounce the elbow and lock it out hard. That’s been the biggest struggle for me over the last couple months."

Like Pivetta, the Padres have taken a slow approach to his recovery, giving him ample time to fully heal.

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