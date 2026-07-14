Padres' Joe Musgrove Wants to Keep Playing After Contract Expires Next Year

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove has already proven his love for the game.

The 33-year-old reached 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball on Saturday, a feat he accomplished while spending time with the Houston Astros, Pittsburg Pirates and, for the past five-and-a-half seasons, the Padres.

“I’m proud of it,” Musgrove told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I wish I was in different circumstances. But still, to get to the 10-year mark is pretty cool.”

Unfortunately, Musgrove has spent the last year-and-a-half sidelined after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2024. The right-hander suffered a setback during spring training, and has been attempting to make a return in the 2026 season.

“Obviously we want to get back here as soon as possible,” Musgrove said. “So, being smart along the way but probably skipping a few of the extra lives and the extra (simulated) games. Just try to get right to it. … I think in a month I can make up a lot of ground and get in a really good spot."

By the time he's healthy, the Padres might not be in as dire need for Musgrove's services as they are now. With a .500 record at the All-Star break, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has said that their approach to the trade deadline, a team's primary predictor of how they view their postseason chances, will be dictated by the first few series after the break.

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove is trying to "expedite" the process to returning👀👀



He hasn't pitched since October 2024⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EcaP5ywL7I — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 13, 2026

Musgrove said his return timeline will be somewhat dictated by the same thing.

“It’s going to be somewhat dictated on where we’re at and the plan of the team," Musgrove said. "But I’ll tell you right now, I’m not going to shut down just because we’re out of it. It’s really important for me to get back and pitch and earn my stay here. Obviously, I’m not going to force things and rush things back if there is no race. But I want to get back, and I want to pitch this year.”

Musgrove, who held a 3.88 ERA across 19 starts in 2024, has no intentions of hanging it up any time soon, despite playing with one year remaining on his contract with the Padres.

“I love the game so much, I don’t plan on stopping soon,” Musgrove said. “As long as a team will take me, I want to play this game as long as I can. Especially now. I envisioned myself in a lot different position when my 10-year mark came and envisioned our team in a lot different position. And I feel like I have a lot of energy and passion for the game still.

"The physical part is not allowing me to do it right now. But every part of me still wants it, and I’m still ready and committed to work to get it.”

While Musgrove's long term future with the Padres is in question, he has made positive steps forward towards returning to the mound this season, pitching his first bullpen session since spring training on July 8.

While there is no firm timeline for his return, it's safe to say the veteran is itching to get back out on the mound.

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