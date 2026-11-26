The San Diego Padres' offseason has been rather quiet thus far.

The Padres fell short in their quest to sign left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal. However, the task of building a formidable rotation remains, and at the top of their radar is Michael King.

King, who opted out of his contract with the Padres, is the best available starting pitcher currently on the open market.

The Padres always viewed King as a top priority, even after he opted out and before the likes of Skubal, Trevor Rogers, Freddy Peralta and Kaima Taira all came off the board.

However, a deal between the two has yet to be struck, even with a potential Dec. 1 lockout looming.

A handful of teams would love to get their hands on King; however, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Padres appear to be the industry favorites to sign the right-handed pitcher.

"The comfort is there; they know Michael King so well," Morosi said on MLB Network. "His pitch repertoire plays very well in that ballpark. For all those reasons, the Padres remain viewed in the industry as one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to land Michael King."

.@jonmorosi mentions potential fits for some of the Padres' free agent arms ⬇️



Michael King: Padres, Blue Jays

Adrian Morejon: Yankees, Blue Jays

Nick Pivetta: Nationals, Cardinals#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/hOnFNhw3cn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2026

Morosi also mentioned that the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs could make a move for King.

Padres Could Face Steep Price to Keep Michael King in San Diego

King is projected to earn a nine-figure contract this offseason, with his price only going up after the rash of free-agent signings this month.

King had a much more productive season than Freddy Peralta, who was able to secure a five-year, $125 million contract ($25 million AAV) with the Baltimore Orioles. The same goes for Trevor Rogers, who secured a five-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs ($24 million AAV).

Although King (31) is slightly older than both Peralta (30) and Rogers (29), that shouldn't factor too much into his next deal, which should be coming sooner rather than later.

The Padres desperately need starting pitching, and with many other top pitchers off the board, it’s vital they retain King. If the Padres lose out on King, their starting rotation, which was uneven and short on innings last season, will be in an even worse spot come the 2027 season.

King pitched a career-high 185 innings with the Padres in 2026, finishing with a 3.21 ERA. He had a 0.64 ERA over 14 postseason innings.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.