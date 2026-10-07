Is Mason Miller Back? Latest on Padres All-Star Closer’s Availability for NLDS Game 4

The San Diego Padres were without All-Star closer Mason Miller on Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right-hander was placed on the paternity list ahead of Game 3 as his wife went into labor.

The Padres were hoping to have Miller back on Wednesday night after Michael King saved their season with a six-out save.

Now, it's official.

The Padres have activated Miller off the paternity list. He's replacing left-hander Wandy Peralta, who took his spot on Tuesday.

Now the Padres have their star closer available and will likely turn to him to help take the NLDS back to Milwaukee.

The Padres, of course, were more than understanding when discussing Miller's decision to be with his wife as they welcomed their first child.

“We have his back,” superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. said. “He's been with us. He's been impressive. He's been all the good details that you can put out there. Let him have his family time right now."

"We’re thrilled for him," added reliever Jason Adam. "I mean, there’s nowhere else he should be than with his wife right now, having his baby. We’re honored to have the opportunity to cover those innings for him tonight.

"Mason’s done it all year, and he’ll do it again. And when he comes back as a dad now, I can’t wait to watch that."

Adam could have that opportunity on Wednesday night.

Can Mason Miller Bounce Back From His NLDS Game 2 Struggles?

The 28-year-old has been the Padres' lockdown closer for the last year-plus. He's helped lead the Padres bullpen to being one of the best in baseball this season.

In 66 regular season appearances in 2026, Miller posted a 1.67 ERA over 70 innings with 129 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP. He also notched a career-high 38 saves.

While his regular season was one to behold, the same cannot be said for his outing in the NLDS against the Brewers.

In his lone outing in Game 2 in Milwaukee, Miller blew the save, allowing Brewers star Jackson Chourio’s walk-off two-run single after walking the bases loaded.

Miller's recent outing was far from ideal, but the Padres have not wavered in their confidence in him.

There was speculation that Miller was tipping his pitches in Game 2.

Manager Craig Stammen wanted no part of it.

"We've got a crew of people that are dedicated to that every single day. That is their sole job," Stammen said. "We're well aware of what's going on with our pitchers, well aware of what's going on with the Brewers pitchers and how they do things. It's part of our daily acumen.

"The Internet can go crazy and take things farther than they need to go. We feel good about our process within that situation."

The Padres will hope Miller can channel his new dad strength if he gets into the game on Wednesday.

While he's well-rested in terms of not pitching since Sunday, it's unclear how much sleep he got Tuesday night.

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