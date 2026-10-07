Which Padres Pitchers Are Available for NLDS Game 4 (And Which Aren't)

The San Diego Padres staved off elimination on Tuesday, beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The Padres used five pitchers — including their Game 2 starter — to secure the win. The bullpen, however, was without its two best players in Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon.

Miller was placed on the paternity list ahead of Tuesday's game as he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world. Morejon was unavailable due to shoulder fatigue.

The status of both pitchers is uncertain heading into Wednesday's do-or-die Game 4. However, there's a chance they both return and are available to pitch.

Padres Starting Pitcher for NLDS Game 4

Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler will be the starting pitcher for the Padres on Wednesday. He's yet to pitch this postseason after going on the paternity list ahead of NLDS Game 1.

Here's who's expected to be available behind him.

Absolutely Available

David Morgan (R)

Joe Musgrove (R)

Robbie Ray (L)

These these pitchers will be available (barring anything unforeseen).

Morgan is yet to pitch in the postseason while Musgrove has only pitched once in Game 1 of the wild-card series last week.

Both Musgrove and Ray were seen warming up in the ninth inning of Game 3. Ray started Game 1 on Saturday.

Pitched in Game 3 But Probably Available

Jason Adam (R)

Bradgley Rodriguez (R)

Yuki Matsui (L)

These three relievers all pitched on Tuesday, but should be available on Wednesday.

Adam needed 13 pitches to get one out in the fifth. Matsui threw 23 pitches across one inning (but had an up-down). Rodriguez threw 21 pitches to get four outs.

In a must-win game, though, the three Padres relievers will likely be available as long as they're feeling good.

Probably Not Available

Michael King (R)

King threw 72 pitches across five innings of work on Sunday. Two days later, he threw 40 pitches to secure the final six outs and keep the Padres' season alive.

It would be a surprise if he's available, especially since the Padres will need a starter for Game 5 (if they get there).

Definitely Not Available

Nick Pivetta (R)

Pivetta took down 4.1 innings on Tuesday. In just his sixth start since missing nearly five months due to an elbow injury, the Padres won't put him at risk.

Availability Unknown

Mason Miller (R)

Adrian Morejon (L)

Miller will be available assuming he's able to rejoin the team. As for Morejon, the team wants to see how he's feeling on Wednesday before making a decision.

Only Available Under One Condition

Wandy Peralta (L)

Peralta replaced Miller on the roster on Tuesday. The only way he's available is if Miller does not rejoin the team on Wednesday.

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